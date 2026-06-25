CJP Protest Day 6: Abhijeet Dipke extends gratitude to supporters for 'home-cooked food'

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)'s second major protest at Jantar Mantar entered sixth day on 25 June, as its founder Abhijeet Dipke and his supporters continued the indefinite sit in to seek education minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. Abhijeet Dipke shared a heartfelt post on Thursday, expressing gratitude to supporters for ‘bringing home-cooked food.’

Abhijeet Dipke in a post on X stated, “I would like to thank every brother, sister, and especially every mother who has been bringing home-cooked food for me. Your kindness, love, and support give us the strength to keep this movement going.”

Despite the turbulent climate, many offered support to the 30-year-old political communication strategist who is demanding government accountability over NEET UG irregularities and ₹1 crore in compensation for the families of NEET aspirants who died by suicide. Protesters were asked to vacate the site at 5:00 pm on Saturday, 20 June, but they defied police directives and refused to withdraw from the site.

Along with the post, Abhijeet Dipke shared a video in which a Muslim young woman wearing a burqa can be seen offering water to CJP founder. The description with the post said, “She was searching for Abhijit Dipke because she had brought food she had prepared with her own hands for him.”

While some volunteers are bringing fruit, some food and others water, the youth-led organisition continues its demonstration over alleged paper leaks and examination. In another post, CJP founder shared the image of “puran poli” and wrote, “Sent by a CUET student’s grandmother.”

Several people from different communities stepped forward to support students, parents and even police personnel by distributing food, fruits, drinking water, and cold beverages in the summer heat, including a Sikh volunteer. On Instrgram, an account named ‘mo.of.everything’ shared videos of volunteers who are supporting the protest. A volunteer named Ashu from Ludhiana's Punjab said that he cleans the area around Jantar Mantar everyday, and carries 3 liters of water with sanitizers to the protest site.

Another volunteer named Junaid said that he serves cold water, tea, breakfast and pakoras to protestors. He also claimed that he is extending support to the demonstration by serving rajma rice and curry rice for lunch. He further noted that everyone is contributing in their own way, with some distributing Frooti, some supplying water and others donating food packets.

Abhijeet Dipke on Wednesday alleged that the authorities did not explain the reason for blocking CJP's social media accounts. He made these remarks after he appeared before a committee of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) regarding the withholding of CJP's X account.

Suggesting that the move aimed at suppressing their voices, he said, “Everything is confidential; you should have kept the NEET paper confidential as well. Why did that leak? These suicides would not have happened,” PTI reported. This statement came a day after Dharmendra Pradhan accused the organisation of being "B-team of terrorists".