CJP protest Delhi Day 2: Which roads to avoid around Connaught Place, Mandi House today? What commuters should know

Traffic restrictions and security checks will continue across Delhi for a second consecutive day on Sunday, October 11, in view of the prevailing law and order situation following the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) fresh call for demonstrations demanding the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

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The Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory late on Saturday, warning commuters of dynamic diversions at 30 key points across Delhi, starting from 6 am on Sunday.

Why are traffic restrictions continuing on Sunday? The extended curbs follow declarations by the CJP and major student bodies, including the Students' Federation of India (SFI), affirming that their agitation will persist until their demands are met.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Why are traffic restrictions in Delhi continuing on Sunday, October 11? ⌵ The restrictions are in place amid the CJP’s call for fresh demonstrations at Jantar Mantar and student groups’ plans to continue protesting. The Delhi Traffic Police said diversions would be adjusted according to on-the-ground conditions. 2 Which roads and areas in Delhi are affected by the CJP protest traffic diversions? ⌵ Traffic may be affected around Jantar Mantar, Connaught Place, Mandi House and Patel Chowk. Key points include Ashoka Road–Jantar Mantar Road, Tolstoy Marg–Janpath, Jai Singh Road–Sansad Marg, Rail Bhawan and the Minto Road–Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg junction. 3 From what time do Delhi traffic diversions begin on October 11? ⌵ The Delhi Traffic Police advisory said dynamic diversions at 30 key points would begin at 6 am on Sunday. Restrictions could be adjusted or eased based on real-time assessments. 4 Should commuters avoid travelling through Central Delhi during the protests? ⌵ The Delhi Traffic Police advised avoiding non-essential travel through New Delhi and Central Delhi. Those travelling to railway stations, ISBTs or the airport should plan ahead, allow extra time and check official traffic updates before leaving. 5 Are Delhi Metro stations closed on Sunday, October 11, because of the protest? ⌵ The available information said the DMRC had not announced Sunday restrictions at metro station entry or exit points. Metro gates at 45 stations had reopened after restrictions on Saturday, so passengers were advised to check service updates.

Speaking at a press conference at HKS Surjeet Bhawan on Saturday, CJP leader Ajinkya Shinde announced that marches to Jantar Mantar will take place daily until Kumar is removed from his post as Chief Election Commissioner.

Shinde also alleged that detained demonstrators, including party founder Abhijeet Dipke, were subjected to inhumane treatment while in Delhi Police custody.

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Joining the call, SFI general secretary Srijan Bhattacharyya stated that students will maintain peaceful demonstrations, adding that wherever police barricades halt their march, those exact spots will serve as their protest venues.

Which roads and intersections will be affected? According to the Delhi Traffic Police advisory, movement is expected to be severely impacted around Lutyens' Delhi and Central Delhi, particularly around Jantar Mantar, Connaught Place, Mandi House, and Patel Chowk.

The primary stretches and crossings facing diversions and heavy traffic include:

Ashoka Road–Jantar Mantar Road roundabout

Tolstoy Marg–Janpath crossing

Jai Singh Road–Sansad Marg crossing

Rail Bhawan roundabout

Patel Chowk and Gol Dak Khana

Multiple key intersections encircling Connaught Place

Mandi House and the Minto Road–Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg junction

Lodhi Road flyover and Neela Gumbad roundabout

Samrat Hotel roundabout and Sardar Patel Marg–Panchsheel Marg crossing

Underpasses beneath the Bhikaji Cama Place and Moti Bagh flyovers

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Traffic advisory for commuters The Delhi Traffic Police has urged the public to avoid non-essential travel through New Delhi and Central Delhi.

Commuters heading toward crucial transport terminals—including railway stations, inter-state bus terminals (ISBTs), and Indira Gandhi International Airport—have been advised to plan their journeys well in advance and factor in extra travel time.

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Authorities noted that diversions and restrictions will be dynamically adjusted or eased based on real-time on-the-ground assessments. Commuters are advised to monitor official traffic police updates via their website and social media channels before stepping out.

Train services to operate as normal Northern Railway said that all train services will operate as per their normal schedule on October 11, following cancellations and rescheduling of several trains on October 9-10

About the Author Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjac...Read More ✕ Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers.



Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging.



At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism.



Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist.



Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.