CJP Protest: Surveillance notice sent to Jantar Mantar demonstrators? Delhi Police say it's 'fake and misleading’

A fake notice purportedly issued in the name of the Delhi Police has gone viral on social media, falsely claiming that authorities were using facial recognition technology to identify people present in the “prohibited area” near Jantar Mantar and Connaught Place.

The viral message, which appears in the format of an official police notice, alleges that recipients were identified through CCTV footage and a Facial Recognition System (FRS). It further directs them to submit a written explanation within 48 hours, refrain from leaving the National Capital Territory of Delhi without prior permission, and warns that their devices are under surveillance with “24 hours location access.” Reacting to the viral message, Delhi Police dismissed the notice as fabricated.

This comes days after the July 20 CJP protest march to Parliament in the national capital, during which demonstrators demanded action over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, including the NEET-UG paper leak and resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan who tendered his resignation as Union Education Minister on July 25. The march witnessed heavy security deployment, traffic restrictions, and clashes between protesters and police.

What the fake notice said

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What was the content of the fake notice related to the CJP protest? ⌵ The fake notice claimed that individuals were identified by CCTV and facial recognition technology near Jantar Mantar and ordered them to submit a written explanation, warning against leaving Delhi without permission. 2 Why did the Delhi Police dismiss the notice about facial recognition surveillance as fake? ⌵ Delhi Police stated the notice was misleading and false, clarifying that they do not unlawfully detain individuals or use facial recognition technology to restrict freedoms. 3 How did the CJP protest conclude, and what were the key outcomes? ⌵ The CJP protest concluded successfully with assurances from the government, resulting in the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and the withdrawal of FIRs against protesters. 4 Should individuals trust unverified messages about surveillance from the police during protests? ⌵ No, individuals should verify information through official channels and avoid sharing unverified messages to prevent the spread of misinformation. 5 What assurances did the government provide to the CJP protesters? ⌵ The government assured compensation for NEET aspirants who died by suicide and agreed to withdraw FIRs against the protesters, leading to the withdrawal of their agitation.

The fabricated notice attempted to create fear by warning recipients against leaving Delhi and threatening legal action for non-compliance.

It claimed, “During the examination of CCTV footage and Facial Recognition System (FRS) records, you have been identified as being present in the prohibited area around Jantar Mantar and Connaught Place during the enforcement of prohibitory orders. You are hereby called upon to submit your written explanation within 48 hours, specifying the purpose and circumstances of your presence in the said area."

“As the inquiry is presently underway, you are directed not to leave the National Capital Territory of Delhi without prior permission until further notice. You should remain prepared to appear before the Investigating Officer for questioning during the upcoming week. Your devices are on our surveillance. We have 24 hours location access of you. So please corporate with us. Failure to comply with this notice may result in legal action under the applicable provisions of law,” the fake notice further read.

Delhi Police clarifies “A fake notice purportedly issued by Delhi Police falsely claims that Delhi Police is using a facial recognition system to harass people and unlawfully restrict their freedom. This claim is false and misleading. Delhi Police has not unlawfully detained any individual or restricted anyone's freedom through the use of facial recognition technology. The viral notice is fake and has no authenticity,” Delhi Police said.

It added, “The public is advised not to believe or circulate such misinformation and to rely only on official updates from Delhi Police.”

Also Read | Clearance begins at Jantar Mantar as CJP protest ends

Delhi Police urged citizens to verify information only through its official communication channels and avoid sharing unverified messages that could spread misinformation.

Delhi Police awaits official nod on withdrawal of FIRs against protesters, says report After the Centre assured that cases filed against NEET paper leak protesters would be withdrawn, PTI citing Delhi Police sources said on Sunday that any further action would depend on official directions and communication from the competent authority.

According to its source, 15 FIRs have been registered across various police stations in New Delhi district in connection with the violence on July 20 and other incidents related to the ongoing protests.