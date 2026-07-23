CJP Protest: Delhi Police register case over stone pelting after two ACPs are injured; Dipke blames ‘goons from outside'

Delhi Police have registered a case in connection with the alleged violence and stone-pelting in the Connaught Place area in the national capital during the ongoing protest in Jantar Mantar by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) seeking the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

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According to the Delhi Police, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Punjabi Bagh) Jai Prakash and the ACP of Connaught Place, Vivek Bhagat were injured in stone-pelting from near the CJP protest site in Jantar Mantar.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What incident led to the Delhi Police registering a case against the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protesters? ⌵ The Delhi Police registered a case due to alleged violence and stone-pelting during the CJP protest in Connaught Place, which resulted in injuries to two Assistant Commissioners of Police. 2 Why does the CJP blame the BJP for the violence during their protest? ⌵ The CJP accuses the BJP of sending 'goons from outside' to disrupt their protest and has claimed that these individuals instigated the stone-pelting incidents, which had not occurred during their month-long demonstration. 3 How many FIRs has the Delhi Police filed in connection with the CJP protests? ⌵ The Delhi Police has filed a total of 10 FIRs related to the protests organized by the CJP, addressing various law-and-order concerns during the demonstrations. 4 What did the Delhi Police allegedly do to provoke violence during the CJP protest? ⌵ The CJP has alleged that the Delhi Police brought trucks filled with stones to the protest site, which they claim was used by BJP supporters to incite violence against the protestors. 5 Should the police be held accountable for their actions during the protests? ⌵ Yes, there have been calls for accountability, with allegations that police personnel used excessive force and acted violently against peaceful protestors, prompting demands for justice.

Additionally, Inspector Nand Kishore and several other police personnel also sustained injuries in the stone-pelting.

Two ACPs injured in stone-pelting According to a statement from RML hospital, ACP Vivek Bhagat was found to have multiple bruises over both the upper and lower limbs, along with the shoulder, and a swelling over the parieto-occipital region (back of the head) on examination.

Assistant Commission of Police (Punjabi Bagh) Jai Prakash, who sustained an injury to his forehead while performing duty near Jantar Mantar, said on Wednesday that "One of the stones hit him" when the police attempted to stop protesters from marching further towards the Parliament.

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The Delhi Police has already registered as many as 10 FIRs in connection with the protests organised by the CJP in the national capital. According to police officials, these cases have been filed across multiple jurisdictions within the New Delhi district following various incidents and law-and-order concerns reported during the demonstrations.

CJP accuses BJP of sending goons from outside The CJP, meanwhile, has distanced itself from the alleged stone-pelting incident and blamed it on people sent from outside to deliberately disrupt the ongoing students' protest.

“People are being sent from outside to deliberately disrupt the protest. We have been sitting here for a month. No such incident has happened in a month. But now, as this protest has grown, goons are being sent from outside by the BJP to deliberately incite people. These are the people from the BJP who are pelting stones,” CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said.

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He also alleged that the Delhi Police was bringing trucks filled with stones to the protest site.

“The police bring trucks of stones here. BJP goons come, they pelt stones and then defame the people of CJP,” Dipke said.

This is not the first time the CJP has accused the Delhi Police of bringing trucks filled with stones to the protest site.

Ahead of the Chalo Sansad march on Monday, CJP supporters had circulated videos of a stone-laden truck near Jantar Mantar, and questioned how it was allowed to reach the protest site, which was under heavy police guard.

Delhi Police Vs CJP supporters According to the Delhi Police, over 100 personnel have sustained injuries in clashes with the student protesters. The CJP, on the other hand, has accused the police of "brutality" against protestors and deploying men in plain clothes and those without nameplates to attack the students.

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Delhi Police has also come under fire after Additional DCP Sandeep Lamba was caught on camera slapping a female protester. Following the uproar, Lamba has reportedly been removed from duty at Jantar Mantar.

About the Author Bobins Vayalil Abraham Bobins loves telling the human side of all stories, from the intersection of geopolitics, international relations, and conflicts around the world. In ...Read More ✕ Bobins Vayalil Abraham Bobins loves telling the human side of all stories, from the intersection of geopolitics, international relations, and conflicts around the world. In his nearly one-and-a-half-decade career as a journalist, Bobins has covered South Asia, the Middle East, and North America, from elections to mass protests and conflicts.

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