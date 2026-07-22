CJP protest: Delhi University urges calm, says students' fears are being exploited

The Delhi University has appealed for calm amid the ongoing protests linked to alleged irregularities in NEET exam. The university said it recognised the "pain and anxiety" of students and urged all stakeholders to help reduce their distress.

In a Tuesday night post on X, the university said it was unfortunate that "vested interests" were exploiting students' fears instead of easing them, adding that students should be able to focus on their studies and future.

"We see the pain and anxiety of our students. It is unfortunate that vested interests are exploiting their fears instead of easing them. The need of the hour is to calm the situation and reduce their distress, so that they can focus on what truly matters: their studies and their future," the post on X read.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What are the main demands of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) in the NEET protest? ⌵ The main demands of the CJP include accountability for alleged irregularities in the NEET examination, the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and compensation for families of students who have faced hardship due to these issues. 2 Why is Delhi University urging calm among students during the protests? ⌵ Delhi University is urging calm because it recognizes the pain and anxiety of students regarding the NEET examination irregularities, and it believes that their fears are being exploited by vested interests. 3 How did the police respond to the Cockroach Janta Party's protest at Jantar Mantar? ⌵ The police responded to the protest by deploying additional personnel, using tear gas, and baton charges to disperse crowds attempting to march towards Parliament, leading to clashes and several injuries. 4 Should students continue to protest despite the violence encountered during the CJP demonstration? ⌵ Whether students should continue to protest is a personal decision, but the CJP has emphasized that the movement will persist until their demands are met, urging students to remain peaceful. 5 What actions have been taken against protesters following the CJP demonstration? ⌵ Following the CJP demonstration, Delhi Police registered six FIRs concerning violence and unlawful assembly, and they are investigating potential planning or conspiracies behind the unrest.

The statement comes a day after clashes between police and protesters during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)'s Parliament march over alleged examination irregularities. Several protesters and policemen suffered injuries in the clashes.

Police register six FIRs Delhi Police have registered six FIRs in connection with the alleged violence during the Parliament March.

Two FIRs were registered in Parliament Street PS and one FIR in Connaught Place, Tilak Marg, Barakhamba Road and Kartavya Path police station each.

Jitendra Singh, JP Nadda visit Medanta hospital Minister of State for the Prime Minister's Office, Jitendra Singh and Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda on Tuesday night visited the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram to enquire about the health of Activist Sonam Wangchuk, according to news agency PTI.

Wangchuk has continued his indefinite hunger strike even after being shifted from Safdarjung Hospital to Gurugram's Medanta Hospital. The social activist was shifted to Medanta following directions from the Delhi High Court. Wangchuk, who began his indefinite fast on June 28, continues to remain a central figure in the protest.

Political support for CJP protest Meanwhile, political support for the CJP protest has been growing. On Tuesday, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and his son, Maharashtra MLA Aaditya Thackeray, visited the protest site. Speaking to reporters at Jantar Mantar, Uddhav Thackeray said, "We did not expect that the government would handle the protest the way it did yesterday."

Later in the day, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar and MP Supriya Sule also visited the protest site at Jantar Mantar.

The NCP (SP) has extended its support to the demand for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.