Madhya Pradesh minister and senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya has claimed that former Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan had offered to resign on the very first day of the student agitation over alleged examination irregularities, but was asked by the party leadership to continue until a decision was taken, PTI reported.

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Speaking to reporters in Indore on Saturday, Vijayvargiya said Pradhan had conveyed his willingness to step down to the BJP leadership as soon as the protests began in Delhi.

"On the first day, as soon as the student agitation began, Pradhan had told the BJP president that if he felt it was necessary, he was ready to resign as education minister," Vijayvargiya told PTI.





People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What led to Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation as Union Education Minister? ⌵ Dharmendra Pradhan resigned following weeks of nationwide protests over alleged examination irregularities, including the NEET paper leak. 2 Why did the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) decide to end their protest? ⌵ The CJP ended their protest after the government agreed to fulfill their demands, including compensation for families of students who died by suicide and the withdrawal of FIRs against protesters. 3 How did the CJP's agitation impact Dharmendra Pradhan's position? ⌵ The CJP's agitation culminated in Pradhan's resignation, indicating the protests were significant enough to influence the government's decision-making. 4 What demands did the CJP secure from the government before calling off the protest? ⌵ The CJP secured commitments for compensation to families of deceased NEET aspirants and the withdrawal of FIRs against various protesters. 5 What was the reaction of Kailash Vijayvargiya regarding Pradhan's resignation? ⌵ Kailash Vijayvargiya praised Pradhan for his honesty and dedication and claimed that his resignation foiled the plans of foreign forces seeking to destabilize India.

Pradhan asked not to resign According to him, the BJP president asked Pradhan not to resign, saying no decision had been taken on the issue and directing him neither to submit his resignation nor discuss the matter with anyone.

"Later, when circumstances changed and the party decided that Pradhan should step down, he resigned immediately," Vijayvargiya said.

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Pradhan resigned on Saturday following weeks of nationwide protests over alleged NEET paper leak and examination irregularities. Soon after his resignation, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) called off its 36-day agitation at Jantar Mantar after the Centre accepted several of its demands.

Congratulating Pradhan, Vijayvargiya said the former minister had discharged every responsibility with honesty and dedication.

"Pradhan's resignation has foiled the designs of those foreign forces that wanted to destabilise India by spreading violence, as happened in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. I congratulate him for what he has done," he said.

Vijayvargiya questions Congress' role The BJP leader also criticised the Congress for celebrating Pradhan's resignation, claiming the Opposition had played no meaningful role in the student movement.

"What role did the Congress play in the student agitation? The students launched the agitation and the Congress merely stood behind them," he alleged.

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He further claimed the Congress had become "demoralised" after the West Bengal assembly election and found "a ray of hope" in the CJP-led movement.

Vijayvargiya also questioned whether any Congress leader had faced police action during the protests.

Responding to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's recent remarks alleging that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) had hollowed out the country's education system, Vijayvargiya defended the organisation.

"I feel very sorry for Rahul Gandhi's political ideology and his intellect. I think he still needs to understand what the RSS is," he said, adding that the country was moving in the right direction and crediting the RSS for its contribution.