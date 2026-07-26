CJP Protest: ‘Did you approve use of pellet guns,’ Rahul Gandhi asks Amit Shah in letter

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi wrote Union Home Minister Amit Shah, asking him if he approved the use of pellet guns during the Cocokroach Janata Party's (CJP) 'Sansad Chalo' march on July 20.

Gandhi questioned Shah over “barbaric assault on students who were peacefully protesting in Delhi on July 20, 2026.”

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The letter posted by Gandhi on X read, "Our students were demanding a fair and accountable education system. Instead of being heard, security forces assaulted them with indiscriminate force, including lethal weapons and tear gas."

He noted, “Hundreds have suffered serious injuries. Women students have been assaulted by policemen, including by deliberately targeting their private parts.”

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Gandhi said, "Most shocking has been the use of lethal pellet guns. Reports in the media and social media clearly show people who have suffered grave injuries, including a journalist."

In his letter, Rahul Gandhi asked Amit Shah two questions, saying, "Security forces deployed in Delhi answer ultimately to you, so I ask:

1. As Home Minister, did you approve the use of lethal force, including pellet guns, against students? If not, who did?

2. Are the people in plain clothes seen beating students with lathis police personnel or volunteers? Who authorized their deployment?

Also Read | Students beaten up for taking part in CJP protest hours after Centre’s promises

Concluding his letter, Ganchi said, "Peaceful protest is crucial to any democracy. It is the government's responsibility to protect protestors and resolve their grievances through dialogue."

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"Such brutal violence destroys every norm, and has outraged the country. Youth and students, the future of our country, are demanding answers and accountability. Their voice will be heard,' Gandhi added.

Were pellet guns used during July 20 protest? While police have denied firing pellet gun shots at the peaceful protesters, photos, videos and accounts by those suffering tell a different story.

A pellet gun is a type of air gun or a specialised shotgun used for sport, pest control, or crowd control. It fires small metal or lead projectiles using compressed air, gas, or a spring, rather than gunpowder.

As per reports, pellet guns and shock batons were part of the RAF’s gear, the anti-riot unit under the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), which was deployed alongside the Delhi Police on July 20 in and around Jantar Mantar.

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An Outlook journalist also claimed he was struck by what he believes was a pellet-firing weapon while covering the "Sansad Chalo" protest in Delhi. His medical records documented pellet wounds.

Nineteen-year-old Sahil Lochab, a student at Delhi University’s School of Open Learning, had “pellet injuries” on the right side of his body. He is now at risk of losing his vision, according to The Indian Express.

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Earlier, The Hindu reported that Shaikh Irshad Mansoori (25) suffered pellet injuries. in what appears to be the first known instance of security forces using pellet guns on civilians in Delhi.

Dismissing these reports, the Delhi Police posted on X, saying, "Claims stating that Delhi Police forces used pellet guns against peaceful protesters yesterday are completely false and misleading."

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"Delhi Police neither possess pellet guns nor do they use them in the ongoing protest. The public is requested not to share or circulate any unverified or misleading information," the X post added.

About the Author Akriti Anand Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More ✕ Akriti Anand



In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.



Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.



One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.



When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.



Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.



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Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.Connect with Akriti hereLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199 Twitter/X: https://x.com/AkritiAnand7 Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in