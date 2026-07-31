CJP protest: Families of injured policemen share their side of story— ‘My father was dragged’, ‘uniform soaked in blood’

Families of Delhi Police personnel, who sustained injuries during the 20 July 'Sansad Chalo' protest march led by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), on Friday shared their traumatic experiences at a press conference in Delhi. They recounted how their loved ones were violently targeted and injured while on duty.

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"No one talks about our side," said the family of the Delhi Police Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) who was injured during the 20 July protest march.

The family held a press conference to share their side of the story amid mounting criticism over police action against students during the protest.

The ACP's wife recalled the impact of the incident on her family, describing her husband's return home as a "painful and traumatic" experience.

She said, “When he returned home late on the night of 20 July with injuries, it was an extremely painful and traumatic moment for me and my two-year-old daughter. Today, I am here with family members of Delhi Police personnel, and we want to share our ordeal with all of you.”

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'My father was dragged ' The daughter of a Delhi Police Sub-Inspector, who was also injured during the clash, recalled the condition in which her father returned home after allegedly being attacked by a mob near the stage at Jantar Mantar.

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She said her father was deployed at the main protest site, on the front line near the barricades, where a large crowd had gathered.

"Whenever he returned home at night, he would tell us that it no longer seemed like a student protest and that many anti-social elements had infiltrated it," she said.

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Recalling the incident on 20 July, she said, "The very next day, my father was dragged by a violent mob and was almost lynched near the stage at Jantar Mantar."

"At around 2 PM, he was admitted to RML Hospital, where he remained unconscious for nearly four hours. At around 10 PM that night, my father's colleagues brought him home. His uniform was completely soaked in blood," the daughter said.

Also Read | Delhi govt says no legal action against CJP protesters, but conditions apply

She added, "Seeing him in that condition was extremely painful for us. When we asked him what had happened, he simply said, 'It's nothing. Minor injuries are part of the job.' But he had four stitches on his head, which was far from a minor injury."

She said that the night of 20 July "was extremely difficult for our family."

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"When I opened social media, I saw people calling my father a criminal. The next day, I learned that the people who had attacked my father were approaching the Supreme Court to seek relief for themselves and to file complaints against the police personnel. That hurt me deeply. I felt that I, too, should go and seek justice for my father. Other police families stood with us," the girl added.

Also Read | Pellet guns at CJP Protest: SC says graded response required in some cases

"We went to the Supreme Court and requested our advocate to present our side before the Supreme Court. We were assured that we, too, have equal rights as citizens of this country and that we, too, will get justice," she said.

Meanwhile, the injured ACP's son, Lakshya, said, “No one is talking about those police officers who got injured during the CJP protest. We have filed a plea in court...My father is a police officer. He will not hurt any such students. He'll take care of them.”

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The student protest, which began at Jantar Mantar and moved towards Parliament, was held over the NEET paper leak issue and the demand for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

About the Author Akriti Anand Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More ✕ Akriti Anand



In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.



Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.



One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.



When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.



Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.



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Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.Connect with Akriti hereLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199 Twitter/X: https://x.com/AkritiAnand7 Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in