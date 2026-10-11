CJP Protest in Delhi Day 2 LIVE Updates: Special Supreme Court hearing, traffic curbs — what to expect today

CJP Protests in Delhi Day 2 LIVE Updates: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) will resume its Jantar Mantar protest on Sunday and continue until its demands are met, leader Ajinkya Shinde said. He also raised concerns over the safety of Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, alleging their whereabouts remain unknown after police detained them at Delhi airport shortly after their plane landed.
Opposition parties have said they will protest on Monday, 12 October.
Supreme Court Special Session on Sunday
The Supreme Court will hold a special hearing on Sunday at 10.30 am on a contempt plea alleging violation of its October 9 order against a complete public transport shutdown ahead of the CJP protests at Jantar Mantar.
A bench of Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana will hear the plea, which seeks contempt proceedings against the Union Home Secretary, Delhi Police Commissioner and DMRC chairperson over the alleged closure of gates at 45 Metro stations.
CJP Leaders, Dhruv Rathee still under detention
YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, who was detained from his Gurugram home on Saturday morning, is still under detention, police said. All those detained on Saturday were let go late on Saturday. However, CJP leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka, and Saurav Das were still under detention at unknown location.
Traffic curbs in Delhi on Sunday
Traffic restrictions will continue across Delhi for a second consecutive day on Sunday amid the Cockroach Janta Party’s fresh protest call demanding the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Diversions may be enforced at 30 key points.
According to a Delhi Traffic Police advisory issued late Saturday, restrictions will begin at 6 am, depending on the situation. Traffic may be affected around Jantar Mantar, Connaught Place, Mandi House, Patel Chowk, Rail Bhawan, Sansad Marg and several other intersections in Central Delhi.
Other affected stretches include Lodhi Road flyover, Neela Gumbad roundabout, Samrat Hotel roundabout and junctions near Bhikaji Cama Place and Moti Bagh flyovers.
Train services to resume normally from October 11
All the train services will run as per the normal schedule from October 11, officials have said. The services were suspended over CJP's Delhi protest call.
What is open and what is closed in Delhi on October 11?
Delhi is likely to see continued disruption on Sunday, October 11, amid CJP protest. The Delhi Traffic Police has announced traffic diversions at around 30 key points from 6 am, depending on the law and order situation.
Railway operations, retail liquor shops and access to Jantar Mantar may be affected by restrictions imposed for the October 10 protest. However, the measures announced for October 9 and 10 do not automatically extend to Sunday. The status of Namo Bharat stations, liquor outlets and train services on October 11 will depend on fresh official advisories. Commuters should check updates from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, Delhi Traffic Police and Indian Railways before travelling.
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Four journalists' organisations, including the Press Club of India (PCI) and the Indian Women's Press Corps (IWPC), on Saturday condemned the detention and harassment of several journalists covering protests in the national capital demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
Latest visuals show police personnel, barricades near Jantar Mantar as the CJP gears up for Day 2 of the protest on Sunday (October 11).
The UN human rights office on Saturday expressed concern over mass detentions during protests in Delhi, urging Indian authorities to uphold the right to peaceful assembly and immediately release anyone arbitrarily detained.
UN human rights spokesperson Thameen Al-Kheetan called for restraint by law enforcement and urged the authorities to engage in dialogue with protesters.
India’s Permanent Mission in Geneva rejected the remarks as “misplaced” and an “unwarranted interference” in the country’s internal affairs. It said peaceful assembly was constitutionally guaranteed, subject to reasonable restrictions in the interest of public order, and urged the UN office to give comparable attention to protests elsewhere.
As of Saturday night, DMRC informed that entry and exits of all metro stations of Delhi Metro station have been opened.
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
After a protest in Mumbai on October 2, the group planned a fresh demonstration at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, but police rejected its request for permission, citing public interest.
The controversy intensified after The Indian Express reported that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had raised objections at least 14 times over 10 months to SIR-related decisions and procedures.
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke alleged that around 13 crore voters had been removed from electoral rolls since 2024.
The Election Commission has rejected the allegations, saying key decisions, including the SIR exercise, were taken unanimously.
Over 40,000 Delhi Police and CAPF personnel have been deployed across the capital, with barricades and spike strips installed ahead of the Jantar Mantar protest demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over alleged SIR irregularities.
Bollywood actor Imran Khan was detained in Mumbai while attending a protest against alleged discrepancies in the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Before his detention, Khan told ANI he was there as a representative to question restrictions on freedom of movement and the suppression of people’s voices.
Activist Sonam Wangchuk on Saturday threatened to begin another hunger strike if leaders detained during the anti-CEC protest were not released by Sunday. Calling the situation an “undeclared emergency”, he said he had not expected such a crackdown on the agitation.
Wangchuk, who had backed the protest but could not attend in person, said several leaders had been arrested. Delhi Police detained multiple INDIA bloc leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal, Mamata Banerjee, Pinarayi Vijayan and Manik Sarkar, as they protested at Jantar Mantar, demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over alleged electoral roll irregularities.