CJP Protest in Delhi Day 2 LIVE Updates: Special Supreme Court hearing, traffic curbs — what to expect today

CJP Protests in Delhi Day 2 LIVE Updates: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) will resume its Jantar Mantar protest on Sunday and continue until its demands are met, leader Ajinkya Shinde said. He also raised concerns over the safety of Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, alleging their whereabouts remain unknown after police detained them at Delhi airport shortly after their plane landed.

Opposition parties have said they will protest on Monday, 12 October.

Supreme Court Special Session on Sunday

The Supreme Court will hold a special hearing on Sunday at 10.30 am on a contempt plea alleging violation of its October 9 order against a complete public transport shutdown ahead of the CJP protests at Jantar Mantar.

A bench of Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana will hear the plea, which seeks contempt proceedings against the Union Home Secretary, Delhi Police Commissioner and DMRC chairperson over the alleged closure of gates at 45 Metro stations.

CJP Leaders, Dhruv Rathee still under detention

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, who was detained from his Gurugram home on Saturday morning, is still under detention, police said. All those detained on Saturday were let go late on Saturday. However, CJP leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka, and Saurav Das were still under detention at unknown location.

Traffic curbs in Delhi on Sunday

Traffic restrictions will continue across Delhi for a second consecutive day on Sunday amid the Cockroach Janta Party’s fresh protest call demanding the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Diversions may be enforced at 30 key points.

According to a Delhi Traffic Police advisory issued late Saturday, restrictions will begin at 6 am, depending on the situation. Traffic may be affected around Jantar Mantar, Connaught Place, Mandi House, Patel Chowk, Rail Bhawan, Sansad Marg and several other intersections in Central Delhi.

Other affected stretches include Lodhi Road flyover, Neela Gumbad roundabout, Samrat Hotel roundabout and junctions near Bhikaji Cama Place and Moti Bagh flyovers.

Train services to resume normally from October 11

All the train services will run as per the normal schedule from October 11, officials have said. The services were suspended over CJP's Delhi protest call.

What is open and what is closed in Delhi on October 11?

Delhi is likely to see continued disruption on Sunday, October 11, amid CJP protest. The Delhi Traffic Police has announced traffic diversions at around 30 key points from 6 am, depending on the law and order situation.

Railway operations, retail liquor shops and access to Jantar Mantar may be affected by restrictions imposed for the October 10 protest. However, the measures announced for October 9 and 10 do not automatically extend to Sunday. The status of Namo Bharat stations, liquor outlets and train services on October 11 will depend on fresh official advisories. Commuters should check updates from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, Delhi Traffic Police and Indian Railways before travelling.

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