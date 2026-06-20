CJP Protest in Delhi LIVE: Abhijeet Dipke asks attendees to bring ‘Thaali & Chammach’ to demand Pradhan's ouster

CJP Protest in Delhi LIVE Updates: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), founded by Abhijeet Dipke, is all set to hold second protest today after the success on 6 June demonstration. The youth-led organisation tends to intensify its campaign against alleged examination irregularities a day before the scheduled NEET UG retest. NTA will conduct the competitive medical entrance test on Sunday, 21 June, in 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad.
As the Internet-born outfit intensifies its campaign against exam paper leaks and student suicides, Abhijeet Dipke urged participants to bring "plates and spoons." The protest at Jantar Mantar is scheduled to begin at 1:00 pm and is expected to draw students from Delhi and neighbouring states. Artists, singers, writers, students, parents and teachers are expected to join the agitation.
It also seeks greater accountability from the government and structural reforms with key demand being sacking of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. CJP expanded its campaign to several cities in the last few days since its inception on 16 May 2026. On Thursday, CJP secured Delhi Police's permission for a peaceful protest.
Security has been beefed up across the national capital with Delhi Police videographers deployed to record the protest and developments on the ground. For real-time monitoring, CCTV cameras have been installed at and around Jantar Mantar and around 270 body-worn cameras will be used by police personnel deployed at the site.
Catch all Live Updates related to CJP Protest in Delhi here
Activist Sonam Wangchuk in a post on X stated, “Desh ki Raksha Kaun Karega!! If Not Us Who? If Not Now When...!” Confirming his presence in Jantar Mantar today, in a video message on Friday he said that he would attend the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi and then leave for Geneva in Switzerland.
Notably, Wangchuk had also attended CJP's first protest held on 6 June, which also took place at the same venue in the national capital.
CJP's Abhijeet Dipke on X said that the NEET aspirant suicide tally climbed to 13 as he blamed institutional failure for the loss of lives. “Two more students, Suhani and Avantika, have taken their lives. Thirteen young lives have now been lost because of the incompetence of one minister. Thirteen families shattered, yet the system is focused only on evading accountability. These are not personal tragedies. These are deaths caused by institutional failure,” the post said.
Heavy security arrangements have been put in place across Delhi on Saturday as the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) will hold its second protest at Jantar Mantar, with police deploying extensive surveillance and crowd-control measures, officials said
CJP's Abhijeet Dipke on Friday addressed a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking compensation for families of NEET aspirants who allegedly died by suicide. Suggesting that the cause of their death was systemic failure, he demanded ₹1 crore compensation to provide immediate financial assistance to affected families.
“Having lost the very children they poured their life savings into educating, these families have been left entirely destitute. The government must step in to provide immediate relief. We demand that your administration release a compensation amount of one crore rupees to all families who have suffered from a suicide due to the compounding crisis of paper leaks,” the letter said.
CJP spokesperson Saurav Das in a post on X stated, “Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation is now non-negotiable. See you all tomorrow at Jantar Mantar. This is about our future. This is about our country.”
Security was tightened across the national capital ahead of protest, including installation of multiple layers of barricades, CCTV cameras at and around Jantar Mantar for real-time monitoring and deployment of Delhi Police videographers.
Reserve forces have been kept on standby and senior officers have been assigned field duties to supervise security arrangements, PTI reported citing Delhi Police sources.
Seeking Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke posted on X, “Taking inspiration from our Hon’ble PM, the cockroaches too will make their voices heard by banging thalis at Jantar Mantar.”
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke in a post on X on Friday stated, "Bring “𝙏𝙝𝙖𝙖𝙡𝙞 & 𝘾𝙝𝙖𝙢𝙢𝙖𝙘𝙝” tomorrow.