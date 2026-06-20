CJP Protest in Delhi LIVE: Abhijeet Dipke asks attendees to bring ‘Thaali & Chammach’ to demand Pradhan's ouster

CJP Protest in Delhi LIVE Updates: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), founded by Abhijeet Dipke, is all set to hold second protest today after the success on 6 June demonstration. The youth-led organisation tends to intensify its campaign against alleged examination irregularities a day before the scheduled NEET UG retest. NTA will conduct the competitive medical entrance test on Sunday, 21 June, in 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad.

CJP protest time and venue

As the Internet-born outfit intensifies its campaign against exam paper leaks and student suicides, Abhijeet Dipke urged participants to bring "plates and spoons." The protest at Jantar Mantar is scheduled to begin at 1:00 pm and is expected to draw students from Delhi and neighbouring states. Artists, singers, writers, students, parents and teachers are expected to join the agitation.

It also seeks greater accountability from the government and structural reforms with key demand being sacking of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. CJP expanded its campaign to several cities in the last few days since its inception on 16 May 2026. On Thursday, CJP secured Delhi Police's permission for a peaceful protest.

Security has been beefed up across the national capital with Delhi Police videographers deployed to record the protest and developments on the ground. For real-time monitoring, CCTV cameras have been installed at and around Jantar Mantar and around 270 body-worn cameras will be used by police personnel deployed at the site.

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