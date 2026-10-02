CJP protest in Mumbai: Security arrangements in and around Shivaji Park ahead of Jail Bharo Andolan

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)-led Jail Bharo Andolan is all set to begin in Mumbai's Shivaji Park. The protest is taking place against the Election Commission and the alleged irregularities in the SIR process despite Mumbai Police denying permission for the event. On Friday, heavy police deployment has been seen at the protest site.

Security stepped up for CJP protest in Mumbai Railway authorities have reportedly deployed forces in and around Dadar station and the iconic Mumbai park, reported PTI.

The CJP demonstration is said to begin at 4 pm.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What are the main reasons behind the CJP protest in Mumbai? ⌵ The CJP protest in Mumbai is primarily against the Election Commission, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process. 2 How is security being managed for the CJP protest at Shivaji Park? ⌵ Security has been significantly strengthened around Shivaji Park, with heavy police deployment, barricades at access points, and involvement from various agencies to maintain law and order. 3 Why are local residents opposing the CJP protest in Shivaji Park? ⌵ Local residents oppose the protest due to concerns about the inconvenience caused by large gatherings, which disrupt their daily activities and lead to traffic issues in the area. 4 What specific demands are being made by the CJP during the protest? ⌵ The CJP is demanding the resignation of Gyanesh Kumar and calls for transparency in the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner, as well as the freezing of the 2025 voter list to prevent tampering. 5 Should citizens be concerned about the implications of the CJP protest? ⌵ Yes, citizens may be concerned as protests can lead to traffic disruptions and affect public order in the area, while also highlighting broader issues regarding electoral integrity and governance.

Ahead of the protest, security has been beefed up around Shivaji Park, with police personnel, including women officers. Reportedly, teams from other agencies have been placed at key points to maintain law and order, an official said.

In several images, barricades were seen installed at several major access points to the park as a precautionary measure.

Also Read | EC orders special drive for left-out, new voters in states where SIR over

Residents oppose to protest in Shivaji Park The planned protest has drawn opposition from residents in the surrounding area. Many of them raised concerns about the event, citing inconvenience to locals.

CJP spokesperson Saurav Das urged residents of Mumbai to join the protest.

Local resident Sunil Bhagwat said that frequent protests were causing inconvenience to residents who visit the park for walks.

"We come here for walks in this park, but many protests have been happening here recently. Who is responsible for the troubles being caused to the common people? Did the Constitution not explain your duties towards the rest of the people? Who is responsible for the problems the common man here faces?" he told ANI.

Another resident, Ravindra, alleged that the large gathering caused traffic issues alongside inconvenience to residents.

"The previous time these people protested, they said that it was a spontaneous protest. There was such a huge crowd that it reached Dadar Shivaji Park station itself. Bottles of liquor were thrown at those who came here," he added to ANI.

What are the demands by protesters CJP announced its protest, seeking the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The CJP has also demanded transparency in the appointment of the CEC alongside demands for freezing of the 2025 voter list, adding that it should not be "tampered with further".

CM Devendra Fadnavis reacts Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday reacted and said that "fake narrative" is being pushed against the Election Commission which had been "busted" following the Election Commissioner's denial via a press statement.

Fadnavis said, as per ANI, “The entire matter has been exposed. Following the press conference held by the three Election Commissioners, their fake narrative has been busted. Yet, attempts are still being made to push this fake narrative. They will not succeed in this.”