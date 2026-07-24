CJP protest news LIVE Updates: Sonam Wangchuk ends fast, talks likely today, PM Modi shares rare midnight video message

CJP protest news LIVE Updates: In a major development on Friday, activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his fast, and the government agreed to hold talks with protesters at a neutral venue. Union minister JP Nadda assured that cases will not be registered against those who are protesting peacefully at Jantar Mantar, and had participated in Parliament march on July 20.
The talks will be held at the Constitution Club of India on Friday. Saurav Das, Chief Spokesperson, Cockroach Janta Party, said, "... Tomorrow, a discussion has been called for, we are very happy that the government has agreed to our request that it be at a neutral venue. The Constitution Club of India has been chosen..."
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released a rare self-recorded midnight around midnight on Thursday. He announced a Cabinet discussion on a draft bill that provides for Fast-Track Courts and stringent punishment for NEET paper leak offenders.
Sonam Wangchuk ends his hunger strike after 26 days
Sonam Wangchuk ended his hunger strike after 26 days on Friday in the presence of Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh and senior leaders of the Apex Body of Leh Ladakh.
In a post on X, Wangchuk said that the step has been taken after a long negotiation on various conditions and in view of possible violence in the country. "Just now in the presence of Union Ministers JP Nadda & Dr. Jitendra Singh and the senior leaders of Apex Body of Leh Ladakh I finally broke my fast after 26 days."
"Earlier 65 in members of parliament from different political parties had visited or signed letters urging me to break the fast. This was done after a long negotiation on various conditions and in view of possible violence in the country. I will explain the conditions in detail in a separate video very soon. Meanwhile, urge you all to stay very vigilant about not allowing violence of any kind anywhere," Wangchuk said.
JP Nadda offers assurance to protesters
After Sonam Wangchuk ended his hunger strike at the Medanta Hospital, Union Minister JP Nadda assured that the government is positively considering suitable aid for the suicide victims of recent NEET paper leaks.
He said, "The government is positive on not registering cases against those protesting peacefully at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, and those participating in the march to the Parliament on July 20, 2026. The government has already assured threadbare discussions to find solutions to paper leaks and educational reforms for exams in the Parliament. Besides, the government is also positively considering suitable compensation for the suicide victims of recent NEET paper leaks, JP Nadda said.
Education Secretary replaced
These developments came amid a major bureaucratic reshuffle, in which the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) appointed IAS officer Naresh Pal Gangwar as Secretary of the Department of Higher Education under the Ministry of Education, an official government notification said late Thursday night.
His replacement comes amid the ongoing NEET-UG paper leak issue and demands for the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates on CJP protest at Jantar Mantar:
The CJP delegation will meet with the Union ministers today at 12.30 PM. More details awaited: Sources told ANI
CJP spokesperson Vaishnavi Gaur says, "The government has agreed to meet us at a neutral place. We will be putting our demands, which we have been consistent with from the first day. The four demands: Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. Second is compensation for the families... All the FIRs on innocent protesters should be gone..."
Activist Sonam Wangchuk breaks his hunger strike in the presence of Union Health Minister JP Nadda and Minister of State for the Prime Minister's Office, Dr Jitendra Singh, at the Medanta hospital.
In his message to the students, Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh reaffirmed the government's readiness for talks at any time
"It is my humble appeal to the students on agitation that the government is ready for talks whenever you want and whichever hour of the day, and for as much length of time that you wish to. We are ready to discuss the issue on which the agitation has happened and other related issues as well, with an open mind."
The Delhi High Court has constituted a new Fast Track Court to hear cases under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, with immediate effect.
Protestors dance and celebrate outside Jantar Mantar after activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike.
In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has appointed IAS officer Naresh Pal Gangwar as Secretary of the Department of Higher Education under the Ministry of Education, an official government notification said late Thursday night.
His replacement comes amid the ongoing NEET-UG paper leak issue and demands for the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
PM Modi wrote on X, “I urge Sonam ji to follow his routine as per the doctors' advice and regain weight as soon as possible. I pray to the Lord that Sonam ji remains healthy.”
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) said the government has agreed to their request to hold talks at a neutral venue on Friday and reiterated to push forward their demands, including the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, one of the core demands of the students.
The discussions will take place at the Constitution Club of India.
CJP Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das said, "Tomorrow, a discussion has been called for, we are very happy that the government has agreed to our request that it be at a neutral venue. The Constitution Club of India has been chosen," Das said.
Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his video message, in which he promised to take stricter action on the paper leaks in Friday's Cabinet meeting.
Rahul Gandhi set out three conditions, including the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and action against those who beat students.
Referring to the video, PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi said, "Mr Modi, our students are demanding Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. Don't insult their intelligence with this pathetic midnight video."
After Sonam Wangchuk ended his fast, JP Nadda, who will be holding talks with protesters, said, “The government is positive on not registering cases against those protesting peacefully at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, and those participating in the march to the Parliament on July 20, 2026. The government has already assured threadbare discussions to find solutions to paper leaks and educational reforms for exams in the Parliament. Besides, the government is also positively considering suitable compensation for the suicide victims of recent NEET paper leaks."
“We are relieved and grateful that Sonam sir has ended his hunger strike after 26 days. Thank you, sir, for your extraordinary courage and sacrifice. By putting your own life on the line, you awakened the conscience of an entire nation. Your life is far too precious to this country,” CJP founder Dipke said in a post on X.
“The Cockroach Janta Party’s peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar will continue until Dharmendra Pradhan resigns,” he added.
Activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his 26-day long hunger strike. He said on Thursday, “Just now in the presence of Union Ministers Sh. JP Nadda, Dr. Jitendra Singh and the senior leaders of Apex Body of Leh Ladakh I finally broke my fast after 26 days. Earlier 65 members of parliament from different political parties had visited or signed letters urging me to break the fast.”
Wangchuk said, "This was done after long negotiations on various conditions and in view of possible violence in the country. I will explain the conditions in detail in a separate video very soon. Meanwhile I urge you all to stay very vigillant about not allowing violence of any kind anywhere."
In a self-recorded video shared on X around Thursday midnight, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Union Cabinet will discuss a draft Bill providing for Fast-Track Courts and stringent punishment for offenders. He said, "I have issued directions to departments to set up Fast-Track Courts." He said the government will try to pass the bill as soon as the second week of Parliament begins on Monday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday promised that "more strict" action would be taken against paper leaks as the CJP-led protests continue over the alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG 2026 examination.
In a self-recorded video shared on X, the Prime Minister announced that the Union Cabinet will take up a draft Bill providing for Fast-Track Courts and stringent punishment for offenders. he said, "I have issued directions to departments to set up Fast-Track Courts."
In the video, Modi said, "Friends, I know that paper leaks are not an ordinary matter. For lakhs of students and their parents, it is extremely painful. And that is why, in the last two and a half months since the paper leak incidents, several major steps have been taken. The culprits have been caught; they are currently in jail," he said.
PM said, “Our most important responsibility was to ensure that a whole year for the students is not wasted. It was very important to conduct the exams immediately. The government used its full strength to arrange exams for nearly 22 lakh students in the shortest possible time. And just five or six days ago, on the 19th, the results were also announced. News of the happiness of successful students is coming from all over the country.”
"However, we are not among those who are satisfied with just that. And therefore, today I have issued directions to the departments to set up Fast-Track Courts. The departments worked tirelessly and, late last night, provided me with a draft. This draft, which includes provisions for Fast-Track Courts and stringent punishments, will be discussed in the Cabinet tomorrow," he said.
The PM added, "After incorporating suggestions from Cabinet colleagues, it will be given a final shape. Efforts will be made to get this Bill passed in the House as soon as possible, as the second week of the Parliament session begins on Monday."
Modi said, "Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth! Those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared."