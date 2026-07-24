CJP protest news LIVE Updates: Sonam Wangchuk ends fast, talks likely today, PM Modi shares rare midnight video message

CJP protest news LIVE Updates: In a major development on Friday, activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his fast, and the government agreed to hold talks with protesters at a neutral venue. Union minister JP Nadda assured that cases will not be registered against those who are protesting peacefully at Jantar Mantar, and had participated in Parliament march on July 20.

The talks will be held at the Constitution Club of India on Friday. Saurav Das, Chief Spokesperson, Cockroach Janta Party, said, "... Tomorrow, a discussion has been called for, we are very happy that the government has agreed to our request that it be at a neutral venue. The Constitution Club of India has been chosen..."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released a rare self-recorded midnight around midnight on Thursday. He announced a Cabinet discussion on a draft bill that provides for Fast-Track Courts and stringent punishment for NEET paper leak offenders.

Sonam Wangchuk ends his hunger strike after 26 days

Sonam Wangchuk ended his hunger strike after 26 days on Friday in the presence of Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh and senior leaders of the Apex Body of Leh Ladakh.

In a post on X, Wangchuk said that the step has been taken after a long negotiation on various conditions and in view of possible violence in the country. "Just now in the presence of Union Ministers JP Nadda & Dr. Jitendra Singh and the senior leaders of Apex Body of Leh Ladakh I finally broke my fast after 26 days."

"Earlier 65 in members of parliament from different political parties had visited or signed letters urging me to break the fast. This was done after a long negotiation on various conditions and in view of possible violence in the country. I will explain the conditions in detail in a separate video very soon. Meanwhile, urge you all to stay very vigilant about not allowing violence of any kind anywhere," Wangchuk said.

JP Nadda offers assurance to protesters

After Sonam Wangchuk ended his hunger strike at the Medanta Hospital, Union Minister JP Nadda assured that the government is positively considering suitable aid for the suicide victims of recent NEET paper leaks.

He said, "The government is positive on not registering cases against those protesting peacefully at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, and those participating in the march to the Parliament on July 20, 2026. The government has already assured threadbare discussions to find solutions to paper leaks and educational reforms for exams in the Parliament. Besides, the government is also positively considering suitable compensation for the suicide victims of recent NEET paper leaks, JP Nadda said.

Education Secretary replaced

These developments came amid a major bureaucratic reshuffle, in which the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) appointed IAS officer Naresh Pal Gangwar as Secretary of the Department of Higher Education under the Ministry of Education, an official government notification said late Thursday night.

His replacement comes amid the ongoing NEET-UG paper leak issue and demands for the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates on CJP protest at Jantar Mantar: