CJP Protest LIVE updates: Jantar Mantar protest today in Delhi was ‘just a trailer’, says Abhijeet Dipke

CJP Protest LIVE: A large number of school students, college-goers, competitive exam aspirants and parents gathered at Jantar Mantar on Saturday to participate in a protest organised by supporters of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in examinations and recruitment tests.
Many attendees said they joined the demonstration out of concern over the current state of the education system.
The turnout grew steadily as people continued to arrive throughout the day, with the gathering expanding significantly from the morning onwards.
Participants stated repeated disputes surrounding examinations, delays and uncertainty in results, and what they described as inadequate accountability on the part of authorities had undermined their faith in the education system, according to PTI.
Several protesters also voiced frustration with both the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and opposition parties, alleging that problems faced by students and young people were not being addressed with the seriousness they deserve.
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Former Delhi CM urged PM Modi to sack Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. He wrote on X, “The cockroach movement is an expression of huge anger and frustration experienced by the youth of this country. Rather than terming them anti-national, Modi govt shud address their issues. AAP supports their demands. The Prime Minister must sack the education minister immediately.”
Dipke took to X and said, "Going home to see my parents, it’s been more than a year since I last met them. They've suffered a lot over the last 15 days and had to leave home because of threats. Will be taking them back to home.
FYI, today’s protest was just a trailer. Thank you for showing up in such huge numbers!"
Activist Sonam Wangchuk has strongly supported the youth-led protest being held under the banner of the Cockroach Janata Party and attended the demonstration at Jantar Mantar on Saturday, where participants demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
Earlier, on Friday, Wangchuk said he would undertake a six-week fast if Dipke is arrested.
Apart from demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the protesters called for the implementation of digital education only after adequate training and preparation. They also sought the restoration of normal educational activities in Manipur, greater transparency and credibility in competitive examinations, increased attention to issues affecting students and parents, and stronger accountability from authorities, along with a greater focus on students' mental health and well-being.
‘We turned that joke into a revolution,’ said Cockroach Janta Party on Instagram as Delhi stir ended at Jantar Mantar.
Shiv Sena (UBT) Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday urged the Centre to pay attention to the concerns of young protesters gathered at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi and warned against underestimating them, as per PTI. The demonstrators are demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in examinations and recruitment tests.
In a message shared by Sanjay Raut on Facebook, Thackeray said that the youth represent the future of the country and are braving intense heat to voice their concerns. He asserted that it was unfair to deny them justice and criticised the use of the term "cockroach" to describe them.
The protest comes amid heightened tensions over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, including the NEET-UG controversy. This year's exam has been rescheduled for June 21 following disruptions, including paper leaks and administrative lapses.
CPI Kerala state secretary Binoy Viswam on Friday strongly criticised the alleged RSS assault on party national secretary Annie Raja and several other leaders during the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest in New Delhi, as per PTI. He also called for demonstrations at the branch level across Kerala to protest the incident.
In a statement, Viswam described as shocking the alleged attack on Annie Raja, Nisha Sidhu and other leaders who had joined the protest at Jantar Mantar in solidarity with CJP activists agitating against alleged irregularities in examinations and recruitment processes.
Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers. <br><br> With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations. <br><br> Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’. <br><br> He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune. <br><br> He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP. <br><br> He can be reached on <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/garvit-bhirani">LinkedIn</a> or on <a href="https://x.com/GarvitBhirani">@garvitbhirani</a> on X
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