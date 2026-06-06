CJP Protest LIVE updates: Jantar Mantar protest today in Delhi was ‘just a trailer’, says Abhijeet Dipke

CJP Protest LIVE: A large number of school students, college-goers, competitive exam aspirants and parents gathered at Jantar Mantar on Saturday to participate in a protest organised by supporters of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in examinations and recruitment tests.

Many attendees said they joined the demonstration out of concern over the current state of the education system.

The turnout grew steadily as people continued to arrive throughout the day, with the gathering expanding significantly from the morning onwards.

Participants stated repeated disputes surrounding examinations, delays and uncertainty in results, and what they described as inadequate accountability on the part of authorities had undermined their faith in the education system, according to PTI.

Several protesters also voiced frustration with both the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and opposition parties, alleging that problems faced by students and young people were not being addressed with the seriousness they deserve.

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