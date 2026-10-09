CJP Protest Live Updates: SC junks complete ban on Metro services ahead of Oct 10 protest

CJP Protest Live Updates: The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) and several other groups, including All India Students' Association, are scheduled to hold a proposed protest on Saturday, October 10. It is to take place at Jantar Mantar, seeking the resignation of the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the election proceedings.
CJP leader Abhijit Dipke had announced the protest on October 2 via a post on X. He urged people from across the country to gather in Delhi if the chief election commissioner did not resign.
Amid this, security has been beefed up in Delhi ahead of the planned protest led by CJP.
Earlier on Friday, Delhi Police denied permission for the October 10 protest against Gyanesh Kumar at Jantar Mantar, a senior police officer said.
At a press conference, Joint Commissioner of Police, New Delhi range, Nupur Prasad, said that late submission of the application and violations of rules during a previous protest by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) were reasons for denying the permission for the protest.
Meanwhile, Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) is currently in force in New Delhi. Under the section, reasonable preventive restrictions are placed to maintain public order and safety, as per the police.
More than 25,000 security personnel, including paramilitary forces, have been deployed in various parts of the national capital.
57 metro stations, including Rajiv Chowk, New Delhi, Central Secretariat, Patel Chowk and Kashmere Gate, will remain closed from 9 pm on Friday till further notice.
Reportedly, several trains scheduled to arrive at or depart from New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations between 4 am and 2 pm on Saturday have been reported cancelled.
According to PTI, intensive checks at the city's border points, railway stations, bus terminals, hotels and other sensitive locations have also been put into place.
Liquor shops across Delhi have also been ordered to remain closed on October 9 and 10.
The protesters have laid down multiple demands, including Gyanesh Kumar's resignation and initiation of criminal proceedings against him. It also seeks freezing the SIR of electoral rolls, halting upcoming elections, restoring the January 2025 voters' list and ordering an independent inquiry. It also seeks to repeal the 2023 law governing appointments to the Election Commission to establish an independent and credible selection process.
Follow this LIVE blog for the latest updates.
In a video, All India Students' Association (AISA) president Neha Bora on Friday told protestors, “Wherever you are stopped, whether it is a metro or train station, sit down right there with your demands of 'roll back SIR, Gyanesh Kumar must go.”
PTI reported that almost 15 students travelling to New Delhi for the CJP protest on October 10, were allegedly forced to get down from a train at Itarsi junction in Madhya Pradesh. In a viral video, cops were seen forcing youths to leave the train.
On Friday, the Supreme Court directed authorities to ensure that metro train services are not completely suspended ahead of the CJP protest in Delhi.
TMC MP Mahua Moitra wrote on X, “If they don’t allow @Cockroachisback on 10th they will do on 11th… or on 12th… or 13th.. or.. each day everyday… how long will Modi Shah shut down Delhi for to save these Chors?”
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor wrote on X, “Taking off for Delhi. Revised ETA 0130! Hoping all goes peacefully….”
According to ANI, CCTV cameras have been installed in the area around Jantar Mantar, in view of a protest which is scheduled to take place on October 10.
According to PTI, several schools and colleges in Delhi have shifted classes online, rescheduled parent-teacher meetings and postponed examinations amid security concerns and disruption of transportation services for the October 10 protest.
Abhijeet Dipke wrote on X, “Thousands of youngsters have been detained across country by the BJP Govt ahead of our October 10 protest. This intimidation is not going to work, Modi. The youth of this country are no longer scared of you. I’ll be landing in Delhi tomorrow and will march to Jantar Mantar, come what may.”
Delhi is preparing for heightened security ahead of the proposed Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar on Saturday, October 10. Delhi Police has drawn up a district-wide deployment plan, with additional arrangements to prevent demonstrators from reaching protest sites and maintain law and order. Read more here
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