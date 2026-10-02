CJP Protest in Mumbai LIVE: Abhijeet Dipke-led stir against CEC Gyanesh Kumar begins today

CJP Protest Mumbai LIVE Updates: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), led by founder Abhijeet Dipke, is set to hold a protest in Mumbai on October 2, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

The proposed agitation, centred on the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) handling of electoral rolls and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), comes as CJP prepares to expand its protest campaign beyond Mumbai.

Mumbai Police have denied permission for the proposed gathering at Shivaji Park. Dipke has nevertheless announced that the protest will go ahead and had earlier threatened a ‘Jail Bharo Andolan’ if the group was denied permission. The Indian Express

According to PTI, Dipke said the CJP would hold a protest at Shivaji Park in Mumbai’s Dadar area on October 2 as part of its campaign and to press its demands.

Mumbai Police deny permission for Shivaji Park protest

Mumbai Police have denied permission for the CJP to hold its October 2 protest at Shivaji Park. Following the denial, Dipke said the group would proceed with its agitation and announced a ‘Jail Bharo Andolan’. Police had advised the organisers to consider alternative venues, according to reports.

CJP plans protests beyond Mumbai

Dipke has said the movement will subsequently spread to other locations, including Goa, Bengaluru and Kolkata.

At a press conference in Mumbai on October 1, Dipke and other CJP leaders announced plans for further protests while reiterating their demands concerning Gyanesh Kumar.



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