CJP Protest in Mumbai LIVE: Abhijeet Dipke-led stir against CEC Gyanesh Kumar begins today

CJP Protest Mumbai LIVE Updates: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), led by founder Abhijeet Dipke, is set to hold a protest in Mumbai on October 2, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.
The proposed agitation, centred on the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) handling of electoral rolls and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), comes as CJP prepares to expand its protest campaign beyond Mumbai.
Mumbai Police have denied permission for the proposed gathering at Shivaji Park. Dipke has nevertheless announced that the protest will go ahead and had earlier threatened a ‘Jail Bharo Andolan’ if the group was denied permission. The Indian Express
According to PTI, Dipke said the CJP would hold a protest at Shivaji Park in Mumbai’s Dadar area on October 2 as part of its campaign and to press its demands.
Mumbai Police deny permission for Shivaji Park protest
Mumbai Police have denied permission for the CJP to hold its October 2 protest at Shivaji Park. Following the denial, Dipke said the group would proceed with its agitation and announced a ‘Jail Bharo Andolan’. Police had advised the organisers to consider alternative venues, according to reports.
CJP plans protests beyond Mumbai
Dipke has said the movement will subsequently spread to other locations, including Goa, Bengaluru and Kolkata.
At a press conference in Mumbai on October 1, Dipke and other CJP leaders announced plans for further protests while reiterating their demands concerning Gyanesh Kumar.
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The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory for October 2, cautioning commuters about restrictions and regulated traffic movement around Jantar Mantar and adjoining areas.
Delhi Police said prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, are now in force across the New Delhi district.
The restrictions have been imposed to ensure public safety, maintain public order and facilitate the smooth movement of traffic, Delhi Police said.
Singer Vishal Dadlani will be joining the CJP protest in Mumbai. Dadlani in a video urged Mumbaikars to turn at 4pm at Gate No 6 of Shivaji Park and participate in the demonstration.
CJP is demanding the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar. The demand follows a report about alleged differences within the Election Commission of India.
Opposition parties have also called for Kumar's resignation, while the CJP has joined the demand. The CJP has linked its protest to concerns over the functioning of the Election Commission and the revision of electoral rolls.
A day before the planned protest, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke was briefly detained by Mumbai Police after he was spotted with placards near Marine Drive, according to PTI.