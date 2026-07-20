CJP Protest News LIVE: Abhijeet Dipke ends hunger strike on Wangchuk's request; police lathi-charge protesters

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), which is protesting in Delhi's Jantar Mantar seeking the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, is set to march to the Parliament on the first day of the Monsoon Session on Monday. Ahead of the march the protest venue at Jantar Mantar saw more people join CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke's call for a night vigil.
- Thousands of CJP supporters have gathered at Jantar Mantar despite heavy rain for the outfit's planned 'Chalo Sansad' march to Parliament.
- Delhi Police have denied permission for the march and stepped up security across Parliament and central Delhi, preventing protesters from advancing towards Parliament.
- Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS remain in force, with roads barricaded, riot-control vehicles, water cannons and heavy police deployment across key areas. Several Delhi Metro station exits have also been closed.
- Police resorted to a mild lathi charge to disperse protesters marching from Mandi House towards Jantar Mantar, while no official statement has been issued on the reported use of force.
The CJP is demanding accountability over alleged examination irregularities and paper leaks, along with the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
Sonam Wangchuk remains hospitalised at Safdarjung Hospital, where his condition is stable but under close medical supervision, as he continues his indefinite hunger strike. Three student activists -- Neha, Manish and Aameen -- have ended their 23-day hunger strike, following an appeal by parliamentarians and civil society members to continue the movement through Parliament and public campaigns.
CJP spokesperson Saurav Das taken to DCP office; says talks with authorities are underway. This comes after the police resorted to using a mild lathi charge to disperse hundreds of protesters attempting to march toward the Parliament House. protesters.
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke ended his hunger strike on Monday after activist Sonam Wangchuk, who remains admitted to Safdarjung Hospital, urged him to do so. Dipke broke his fast by drinking juice after Wangchuk's wife, educator Gitanjali Angmo, announced from the Jantar Mantar protest stage that Wangchuk had asked him to conserve his strength to continue leading the movement.
AICC general secretary K C Venugopal on Monday launched a sharp attack on the BJP-led Centre over its handling of activist Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike, alleged irregularities in competitive examinations and the proposed Higher Education Bill, stating that the country was being governed by its "most authoritarian" government.
Extending complete solidarity with Wangchuk's indefinite hunger strike, Venugopal alleged that the Centre had ignored the concerns raised by the protesters and failed to engage with them despite the fast continuing for nearly three weeks.
Amid reports on social media of tensions at Jantar Mantar, Delhi Police issued a statement on Monday pushing back against what it called coverage of "sporadic use of violence/detentions" of its handling of the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest.
"Some segments from the media have mentioned sporadic use of violence/detentions at Jantar Mantar by Delhi Police. It is informed that no such incident has taken place and the protest is being handled professionally," the police statement on X said.
It added, "All are requested not to fall prey to any rumour/misgivings, and to assist Delhi Police in maintaining peace and public order at and around the site."
Chaos prevailed at several metro stations in the national capital on Monday after the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) closed five stations over security concerns ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest march to Parliament.
At Rajiv Chowk, one of the capital's busiest interchange stations, commuters were seen crowding near the closed entry and exit gates, news agency PTI reported. At Patel Chowk station, security personnel used mild force to disperse people who were on their way to the CJP's protest site at Jantar Mantar.
DMRC opens interchange facilities and gates at Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat shortly after shutting 5 metro stations in Central Delhi
A large number of youth have reached around Jantar Mantar. The metro is being shut down, welding is being done on the barricades. They are being stopped at the railway station, but even then the youth are arriving. CJP shares visuals from in and around Jantar Mantar.
The hunger strike by three All India Students' Association (AISA) office-bearers at Jantar Mantar was called off. The fast was ended after actor Shabana Azmi, RJD Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha, and actor Prakash Raj offered them water.
Thousands of protesters gathered at Jantar Mantar on Monday morning despite heavy rain and unprecedented security arrangements across central Delhi, as the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) pressed ahead with its proposed "Sansad Chalo" march demanding accountability over alleged examination irregularities.
Activist Sonam Wangchuk's vitals remain stable, though his blood parameters continue to require close monitoring, two days after he was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital following a prolonged hunger strike that he continues to observe.
Delhi Police used sticks and batons to disperse hundreds of students and youth activists marching from Mandi House Metro Station towards Jantar Mantar in an attempt to reach the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest site on Monday, eyewitnesses told PTI.
The protesters, including a large number of women, raised slogans against the Centre while proceeding towards Jantar Mantar. Heavy deployment of Delhi Police personnel was seen in the area as police sought to prevent the march from advancing.
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