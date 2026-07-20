CJP Protest News LIVE: CJP delegation to meet Union minister J P Nadda after govt outreach

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), which is protesting in Delhi's Jantar Mantar seeking the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, is set to march to the Parliament on the first day of the Monsoon Session on Monday. Ahead of the march the protest venue at Jantar Mantar saw more people join CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke's call for a night vigil.

Latest Updates on CJP Protest

- Thousands of CJP supporters have gathered at Jantar Mantar despite heavy rain for the outfit's planned 'Chalo Sansad' march to Parliament.

- Delhi Police have denied permission for the march and stepped up security across Parliament and central Delhi, preventing protesters from advancing towards Parliament.

- Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS remain in force, with roads barricaded, riot-control vehicles, water cannons and heavy police deployment across key areas. Several Delhi Metro station exits have also been closed.

- Police resorted to a mild lathi charge to disperse protesters marching from Mandi House towards Jantar Mantar, while no official statement has been issued on the reported use of force.

- Mobile internet has been reportedly shut in parts of central Delhi as a precautionary measure ahead of the CJP' proposed "Chalo Sansad" march to Parliament

What are CJP’s demands?

The CJP is demanding accountability over alleged examination irregularities and paper leaks, along with the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Sonam Wangchuk health update

Sonam Wangchuk remains hospitalised at Safdarjung Hospital, where his condition is stable but under close medical supervision, as he continues his indefinite hunger strike. Three student activists -- Neha, Manish and Aameen -- have ended their 23-day hunger strike, following an appeal by parliamentarians and civil society members to continue the movement through Parliament and public campaigns.