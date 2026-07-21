CJP Protest In Delhi LIVE: Protest to continue, won't stop until Dharmendra Pradhan is sacked, says CJP

CJP Protest In Delhi LIVE: The Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) "Sansad Chalo" march descended into violent confrontations on Monday after thousands of protesters attempting to reach Parliament were stopped by police in central Delhi. The demonstrators were demanding accountability over alleged examination irregularities, the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan and justice for students affected by the NEET paper leak.

Police used batons and tear gas to disperse the crowd after protesters tried to push through security barricades around Jantar Mantar and nearby intersections. Several protesters and police personnel were injured during the clashes. Authorities also removed protest tents from the site, while mobile internet services were suspended in parts of central Delhi as a precaution.

Even after the day's confrontation, CJP leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka and Gitanjali Angmo said the protest would continue until the government addressed the group's demands.

Wangchuk continues fast from hospital

Activist Sonam Wangchuk, who remains under treatment at Safdarjung Hospital, reiterated that his indefinite hunger strike would continue unless the government accepted responsibility for failures in the education system or Parliament assured action on the issue.

Earlier in the day, Wangchuk wrote to hospital authorities requesting permission to briefly leave the hospital and join the protest march. He also said he would consider ending his fast if political leaders committed to raising students' concerns during the Monsoon Session.

First engagement with Centre

The Centre held its first official discussions with the CJP on Monday. Party representatives Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka met Union Minister J P Nadda twice and submitted a memorandum outlining their demands, including Wangchuk's unconditional release, Pradhan's resignation and ₹1 crore compensation for the families of students who allegedly died by suicide after the NEET paper leak.

According to the CJP, Nadda said the government would examine the demands but stopped short of offering any commitment.

Monday was the 23rd day of the CJP's protest at Jantar Mantar. Several opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, Akhilesh Yadav and Arvind Kejriwal, voiced support for the protesters and criticised the police action.