CJP Protest News LIVE Updates: PM Modi shares new video thanking youngsters; protesters swarm streets of Mumbai, Pune

CJP Protest News LIVE Updates: Second round of talks between the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protesters and the Centre's delegation is likely to take place on Saturday. In the first round of talks held on Friday, the government agreed to three demands by the CJP but did not provide assurance over the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and spokesperson Saurav Das have warned that "the situation could escalate into a much harsher crackdown over the coming days."

Meanwhile, a huge number of protesters hit the streets of Mumbai and Pune in Maharashtra, as per videos and photos shared by CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke. Aaditya Thackeray also shared a picture from the protest in Mumbai and wrote on X, "Mumbai ❤️ for the 🇮🇳 @abhijeet_dipke we stand with you, and for the youth of India! This is just one click of one lane. 2 lanes running parallel to Shivaji Park were full of patriots."

In Telangana too, TPCC working president Jagga Reddy held candlelight vigil over NEET row. He said, "..Under this BJP government, students have completely lost faith in the education system, they work hard for years, sit for the exam, and then find out the paper was leaked..."

PM Modi thanks youngsters in new video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shares yet another video on Instagram on Friday, expressing his gratitude to the youth for their "insightful suggestions" and positive response to a video he had shared on Thursday.

"Thank you, friends. I had the opportunity to meet you late last night. I appreciate the way you responded to my video and your positive suggestions. Thanks to everyone," PM Modi said.

"Last night, I got the opportunity to interact with you. The way you responded to the video I posted and shared your positive suggestions--thanks to everybody. Your love and support continue, and our connection grows even stronger and more active," he further said.

In a self-recorded video shared on X on Thursday, the Prime Minister announced that the Union Cabinet will take up a draft Bill providing for Fast-Track Courts and stringent punishment for offenders.

Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates on the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar and related developments.