CJP Protest News LIVE Updates: PM Modi shares new video thanking youngsters; protesters swarm streets of Mumbai, Pune

CJP Protest News LIVE Updates: Second round of talks between the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protesters and the Centre's delegation is likely to take place on Saturday. In the first round of talks held on Friday, the government agreed to three demands by the CJP but did not provide assurance over the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and spokesperson Saurav Das have warned that "the situation could escalate into a much harsher crackdown over the coming days."
Meanwhile, a huge number of protesters hit the streets of Mumbai and Pune in Maharashtra, as per videos and photos shared by CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke. Aaditya Thackeray also shared a picture from the protest in Mumbai and wrote on X, "Mumbai ❤️ for the 🇮🇳 @abhijeet_dipke we stand with you, and for the youth of India! This is just one click of one lane. 2 lanes running parallel to Shivaji Park were full of patriots."
In Telangana too, TPCC working president Jagga Reddy held candlelight vigil over NEET row. He said, "..Under this BJP government, students have completely lost faith in the education system, they work hard for years, sit for the exam, and then find out the paper was leaked..."
PM Modi thanks youngsters in new video
Prime Minister Narendra Modi shares yet another video on Instagram on Friday, expressing his gratitude to the youth for their "insightful suggestions" and positive response to a video he had shared on Thursday.
"Thank you, friends. I had the opportunity to meet you late last night. I appreciate the way you responded to my video and your positive suggestions. Thanks to everyone," PM Modi said.
"Last night, I got the opportunity to interact with you. The way you responded to the video I posted and shared your positive suggestions--thanks to everybody. Your love and support continue, and our connection grows even stronger and more active," he further said.
In a self-recorded video shared on X on Thursday, the Prime Minister announced that the Union Cabinet will take up a draft Bill providing for Fast-Track Courts and stringent punishment for offenders.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates on the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar and related developments.
Abhijeet Dipke said on Friday, “We have been informed that a much larger crowd is expected tomorrow [Saturday] and Sunday. That is why the government is trying to detain or arrest us tonight. If that happens, it will be another major mistake. When they took Sonam Sir away, the movement only grew stronger.”
“When students were lathi-charged and injured, the protests intensified further. If we are also detained, the movement will spread even more across the country. If the government truly wants to resolve this, the only solution is Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation,” he said.
Saurav Das also claimed, “Received intel: There are concerns that the situation could escalate into a much harsher crackdown over the coming days. But instead of relying primarily on police, authorities may use hired groups to provoke violence at and around Jantar Mantar and nearby protest sites by posing as protesters, potentially triggering clashes, stampedes, or other incidents. Such events could then be used to justify a large-scale security response and arrests.”
In a video message shared on Instagram, PM Modi said, "Thank you, friends. I had the opportunity to meet you late last night. I appreciate the way you responded to my video and your positive suggestions. Thanks to everyone."
"Last night, I got the opportunity to interact with you. The way you responded to the video I posted and shared your positive suggestions--thanks to everybody. Your love and support continue, and our connection grows even stronger and more active," he further s
Visuals shared by Abhijeet Dipke showed a huge crowd protesting on the streets of Pune. He shared the video with the caption: “Pune Cockroaches have swarmed the streets in protest!”
After holding the first round of talks with the Centre on Friday, Cockroach Janta Party's spokesperson Saurav Das had said, “…we have been called for another meeting tomorrow.”
On the demands:
He said, “When Ashutosh and I went there, Union Ministers JP Nadda and Dr Jitendra Singh were also present...We clearly conveyed, both verbally and in writing, our three main demands...”
“The first demand, which is non-negotiable, is that either Dharmendra Pradhan should resign or the government should dismiss him from the Cabinet. The second non-negotiable demand is compensation of ₹1 crore for every family whose child died by suicide due to this broken and corrupt NEET education system. The third demand is that all our brothers and sisters who were peacefully protesting here but faced police brutality and had FIRs registered against them should have those FIRs withdrawn. No FIRs should be filed against anyone...”
He said, “The government should provide us with a sovereign guarantee in writing that no one will be targeted in the future. We also told them about our fourth point—our five-point policy demand charter...The government showed a positive response to our second and third demands: compensation, withdrawal of FIRs, and a written sovereign guarantee that such FIRs would not be filed in the future. The government said that, in principle, it accepts these two demands.”