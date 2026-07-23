CJP Protest News LIVE Updates: Salman Khan comes out in support of students, says ‘so courageous and brave’

CJP Protest News LIVE Updates: More than a month has passed since the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) launched a protest, seeking the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET 'paper leak' case. It is a demand which still stands "non-negotiable."
CJP spokesperson Saurav Das said late Wednesday, "[Union minister] JP Nadda should be ashamed. People have been sitting here for over 30 days... He is the one doing the politics... Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation is non-negotiable... Without this, the protest will continue. It will continue for as long as it has to."
Meanwhile, climate activist Sonam Wangchuk said he would end his indefinite hunger strike if the Centre assures him that no force would be used against the protesting students and no FIRs or other punitive action would be taken against them, asserting that even though he has lost around 11 kg during the fast, he wants to return to his work.
Wangchuk, who joined the agitation on June 28 and has been on an indefinite hunger strike since then, is admitted at the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram after being shifted there from Safdarjung Hospital following a Delhi High Court order.
Heavy security was deployed at the Jantar Mantar in Delhi, where the CJP is continuing its protest. A contingent of police was deployed in the area to maintain law and order.
Meanwhile, a Delhi Police officer was injured in fresh violence in Connaught Place on Wednesday as some miscreants attacked police with stones and bottles, officials said.
The CJP also alleged on Wednesday that internet services were shut down around Jantar Mantar, where its supporters have been staging a sit-in, and questioned if the government was preparing for another police crackdown on the agitation.
Bollywood star Salman Khan has come out in support of students, saying that the paper leak is a very serious issue and he is glad to see that students have come together for a better educational system and their parents have supported them.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates on the CJP protest.
Additional Commissioner of Police (Punjabi Bagh) Jai Prakash, who sustained an injury to his forehead while performing duty, said, “I was on duty at the protest site near Jantar Mantar from 7:00 a.m. today. The protesters continued shouting slogans and creating a disturbance on the road throughout the day.”
He alleged, "Some protesters attempted to move towards Parliament Street. We tried to stop them by placing barricades on Parliament Street, forming a human chain, and persuading them not to proceed further. However, some of them suddenly started throwing plastic water bottles and stones. One of the stones hit me on the forehead. I am currently undergoing treatment at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital. The doctors have informed me that I have sustained a minor fracture, and further medical examinations are underway..."
CJP Protest News LIVE Updates: Actor Salman Khan has come out in support of students protesting at Jantar Mantar over the NEET ‘paper leak’ issued. Here's his full statement:
"It was such a peaceful movement, feel so sad that it had to take a violent turn. My heart goes out to the students and their families who were hurt. Paper leak is a very serious issue, and I am glad to know n see that the kids of our country have come together for a better educational system, and their parents supported them.
I truly appreciate the stand they have taken, showing dedication, sincerity, and keenness to study hard n make their future and a greater, educated India. This andolan, this protest, is the right way to go abt it, n the students have done this peacefully. So courageous and brave. Driven and motivated towards education, this generation will make India proud.
This issue is between the students and the educational system, it should not be hijacked politically, the credit should only go to the students of our country, and I am sure the government will also give them all the support n make it a stronger educational system. It’s a win-win situation. Hoping n praying for a positive decision. God bless all of you who wanna be educated.
Education should be the next trend and fashion, and should get trendier n more fashionable yr by yr, itna k bahar se log come to India to study and India becomes an educational hub."
Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.<br><br> In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration. <br><br> Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience. <br><br> One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections. <br><br> When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand. <br><br> Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.<br><br> Connect with Akriti here<br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199">https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199</a><br> Twitter/X: <a href="https://x.com/AkritiAnand7">https://x.com/AkritiAnand7</a><br> Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in
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