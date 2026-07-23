CJP Protest News LIVE Updates: Salman Khan comes out in support of students; Huma Qureshi reaches Jantar Mantar

CJP Protest News LIVE Updates: More than a month has passed since the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) launched a protest, seeking the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET 'paper leak' case. It is a demand which still stands "non-negotiable."

CJP spokesperson Saurav Das said late Wednesday, "[Union minister] JP Nadda should be ashamed. People have been sitting here for over 30 days... He is the one doing the politics... Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation is non-negotiable... Without this, the protest will continue. It will continue for as long as it has to."

Meanwhile, climate activist Sonam Wangchuk said he would end his indefinite hunger strike if the Centre assures him that no force would be used against the protesting students and no FIRs or other punitive action would be taken against them, asserting that even though he has lost around 11 kg during the fast, he wants to return to his work.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda, who along with Union Minister Jitendra Singh, went to Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon to meet activist Sonam Wangchuk, said they requested him to break his fast and guide children.

Addressing a press conference at BJP headquarters in Delhi, Nadda said the government is open to discussions on all issues and is always willing to address them.

Wangchuk, who joined the agitation on June 28 and has been on an indefinite hunger strike since then, is admitted at the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram after being shifted there from Safdarjung Hospital following a Delhi High Court order.

Heavy security was deployed at the Jantar Mantar in Delhi, where the CJP is continuing its protest. A contingent of police was deployed in the area to maintain law and order.

Meanwhile, a Delhi Police officer was injured in fresh violence in Connaught Place on Wednesday as some miscreants attacked police with stones and bottles, officials said.

The CJP also alleged on Wednesday that internet services were shut down around Jantar Mantar, where its supporters have been staging a sit-in, and questioned if the government was preparing for another police crackdown on the agitation.

Bollywood star Salman Khan has come out in support of students, saying that the paper leak is a very serious issue and he is glad to see that students have come together for a better educational system and their parents have supported them.

Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates on the CJP protest.