Shaikh Irshad Mansuri, injured during the protest at Jantar Mantar, has said that he was hit by ‘multiple pellets’ fired by an ‘RAF’ man.

Irshad, 25, is undergoing treatment at Lady Hardinge Hospital in Delhi, days after he was among hundreds of protesters who were injured during the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) march to the Parliament on 20 July.

The Rapid Action Force, a wing of the CRPF, was on duty that day alongside the Delhi Police during the march, which saw several confrontations break out between protesters and the police in central Delhi.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What injuries did Shaikh Irshad Mansuri sustain during the CJP protest? ⌵ Shaikh Irshad Mansuri sustained multiple pellet injuries to his face, including one pellet lodged near the muscle controlling his left eye and others in his neck and facial cavity. 2 Why did protesters accuse the police of using pellet guns during the CJP protest? ⌵ Protesters accused the police of using pellet guns during the CJP protest based on claims like those of Irshad Mansuri, who described being shot in the face by an RAF man, while Delhi Police denied such actions. 3 How did Shaikh Irshad Mansuri describe the incident when he was shot? ⌵ Irshad described the incident as startling, stating that he initially thought the RAF officer was only threatening him when he pointed the gun, before being shot and experiencing intense pain and bleeding. 4 Should there be an investigation into the use of pellet guns by police at the CJP protest? ⌵ Yes, many believe there should be an investigation, as injured protesters, including Irshad Mansuri, indicated that they were struck by pellets, prompting concerns about police conduct during the protest. 5 What steps did hospital officials take after Shaikh Irshad Mansuri arrived at Lady Hardinge Hospital? ⌵ Upon arrival, hospital officials treated Irshad in the Emergency department and later moved him to a ward, where he underwent surgery for his pellet injuries the following day.

Irshad, an MBA graduate working in Gurgaon, told Indian Express in an interview from the hospital that he was walking with other protesters near Jantar Mantar when security personnel began lathi-charging the crowd. “An RAF man came in front of me. He was holding a gun. He showed it to me. I thought he was only threatening me, that he wouldn’t actually shoot. Then the blue-uniformed man pointed the gun at my face and shot me… Everything went silent,” he said. Multiple pellets hit me,” Irshad told Indian Express.

Delhi Police have denied use of pellets. The CRPF has not commented yet. “First I smelled something rancid. Then something stung my right eyebrow. Pellets pierced through my right eye and down on my cheek and nose. Then, the pellets hit my chin, and scattered on my neck, my shoulder, my chest. I could taste blood on my tongue. I put my fingers on my face and blood was gushing out from everywhere,” Irshad said.

The Indian Express report quoted hospital officials saying “pellet injuries” refer to the nature of the injury and can be caused by “small objects thrown at speed”. “Whether or not the injury was caused by a pellet gun needs to be scientifically determined on the basis of forensic investigation,” an official told Indian Expess.

Irshad says reached Lady Hardinge Hospital around 5 pm. He said doctors first treated him in the Emergency department before shifting him to the ward.

“The following afternoon, I underwent surgery performed by ENT surgeons, and I signed the consent forms,” he said. Doctors, Irshad said, told him “one pellet was lodged near the muscle controlling the movement of my left eye, and doctors said that if it had remained there, it could have affected my eye movement”.

“Another was lodged in my neck, close to a major nerve and blood vessel. A third was near my nose, inside the facial cavity,” he said.

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Pellet guns began to be extensively used for crowd control by central forces from the 2010 unrest in J&K. Since then, they have been used during the 2016 protests in J&K, the 2023 violence in Manipur, the 2024 farmer protests and the 2025 Leh agitation. There is no official record of pellet being used in Delhi

“An RAF man came in front of me... Then the blue-uniformed man pointed the gun at my face and shot me… Everything went silent.”

Irshad, meanwhile, was moved to the ENT ward on Tuesday, where he remains admitted.