CJP protest: RAF personnel reportedly used pellet guns on protesters on orders from a Delhi Police official

The Rapid Action Force (RAF) reportedly deployed anti-riot guns on protesters on at least two occasions during the 20 July "Chalo Sansad" march, amid a police crackdown on protesters.
Citing officials, PTI reported that a general diary entry made at Parliament Street police station at 1:24 pm on July 22 records a report submitted by an RAF Deputy Commandant.
What does the entry reveal?
The entry states that RAF personnel, dressed in their distinctive blue dungarees and deployed in Zone 1 of the Jantar Mantar protest site alongside a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP)-rank Delhi Police officer, fired anti-riot guns (ARGs) twice on the officer's directions. The report comes despite the Delhi Police denying that pellet guns were used against the demonstrators.
Officials on Monday said that an official record regarding the police action taken during the "Chalo Sansad" march by protesters demanding the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan and accountability over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak issue stated that the RAF personnel fired several rounds of non-lethal munitions, including two rounds of plastic pellets, as a means to control the mob at one location near Jantar Mantar.
This is a developing story. More details awaited.
Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.<br><br> Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.<br><br> At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.<br><br> She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.<br><br> Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India, World and US news. Follow CJP Protest LIVE updates as Sonam Wangchuk ends his 26-day hunger strike following government assurances, while the Jantar Mantar protest continues. Get the latest updates on talks between the CJP delegation and the Centre, the demand for Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation, possible arrests, Delhi security measures and developments in Parliament.
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