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CJP protest: RAF personnel reportedly used pellet guns on protesters on orders from a Delhi Police official

The Rapid Action Force (RAF) reportedly deployed anti-riot guns on protesters at least two occasions during the 20 July ‘Chalo Sansad’ march, amid a police crackdown on protesters.

Swati Gandhi
Published28 Jul 2026, 11:51 AM IST
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The Rapid Action Force (RAF) was deployed in central Delhi ahead of the protest call by Cockroach Janta Party.
The Rapid Action Force (RAF) was deployed in central Delhi ahead of the protest call by Cockroach Janta Party.(Gulam Jeelani/Livemint)
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The Rapid Action Force (RAF) reportedly deployed anti-riot guns on protesters on at least two occasions during the 20 July "Chalo Sansad" march, amid a police crackdown on protesters.

Citing officials, PTI reported that a general diary entry made at Parliament Street police station at 1:24 pm on July 22 records a report submitted by an RAF Deputy Commandant.

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What does the entry reveal?

The entry states that RAF personnel, dressed in their distinctive blue dungarees and deployed in Zone 1 of the Jantar Mantar protest site alongside a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP)-rank Delhi Police officer, fired anti-riot guns (ARGs) twice on the officer's directions. The report comes despite the Delhi Police denying that pellet guns were used against the demonstrators.

Officials on Monday said that an official record regarding the police action taken during the "Chalo Sansad" march by protesters demanding the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan and accountability over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak issue stated that the RAF personnel fired several rounds of non-lethal munitions, including two rounds of plastic pellets, as a means to control the mob at one location near Jantar Mantar.

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This is a developing story. More details awaited.

About the Author

Swati Gandhi

Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More

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