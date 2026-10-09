CJP Protest: Railways cancel all Mail/Express trains reaching New Delhi, Hazrat Nizamuddin on October 10

Indian Railways has cancelled Mail and Express trains scheduled to arrive at New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations between 4 am and 2 pm on October 10, citing the likelihood of severe traffic congestion around the two stations.

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According to a railway order issued on October 9, trains departing from their originating stations after 2 pm on Friday and scheduled to reach either of the two stations between 4 am and 2 pm on Saturday will be cancelled at their source stations, Times of India reported.

The order, issued by the Railway Department's Coaching Directorate, said the decision was taken in anticipation of severe traffic congestion in areas surrounding New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Which trains to New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin were cancelled on October 10? ⌵ Mail and Express trains scheduled to reach either station between 4 am and 2 pm on October 10 were cancelled at their originating stations if they departed after 2 pm on Friday. 2 Why were trains to New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin cancelled on October 10? ⌵ Indian Railways cited the likelihood of severe traffic congestion around the two stations. Railway officials did not confirm whether the planned CJP protest prompted the decision. 3 How can passengers check whether their train to Delhi was cancelled on October 10? ⌵ Passengers were advised to check their train status and cancellation updates before leaving for their journey. 4 Was the CJP protest in Delhi permitted on October 10? ⌵ Delhi Police said permission had not been granted and that Section 163 was in force. Police warned that unauthorised gatherings would be considered illegal and could lead to legal action.

The cancellations come amid protests against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), although railway officials have not confirmed whether the demonstrations prompted the decision.

Passengers planning to travel to New Delhi or Hazrat Nizamuddin on October 10 should check their train status and cancellation updates before leaving for their journey.

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Meanwhile, Delhi Police has warned against the proposed Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protest on October 10, saying Section 163 is in force in the national capital and any unauthorised gathering would be considered illegal.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shrishti Pandey said protests would not be permitted at Jantar Mantar or any other location while the restrictions remained in force. She warned that the police would initiate legal action against unauthorised gatherings.

“Section 163 is in effect, meaning protests are not permitted—neither at Jantar Mantar nor anywhere else. Any gathering will be considered illegal, and we would be compelled to take necessary legal action against it,” Pandey said.

The DCP urged people not to participate in the proposed demonstration, asking them to prioritise their safety and that of their families.

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“I would like to urge the protestors not to participate in such illegal gatherings. Please prioritise your own safety as well. Also, consider the safety of your family,” she said.

Pandey also cautioned that participating in an unauthorised protest could have long-term legal consequences, urging those seeking to raise their concerns to follow the appropriate legal process.

The warning comes ahead of the proposed CJP protest on October 10, with Delhi Police reiterating that gatherings would invite legal action while the restrictions remain in force.

Crime Branch investigates July 20 CJP protest violence Separately, the Delhi Police Crime Branch has launched an investigation into the violence that broke out during a CJP protest in New Delhi on July 20 and registered a case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), sources said.

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According to Crime Branch sources, the investigation will examine the role of those allegedly responsible for the violence and whether it was premeditated. Investigators will also look into whether criminal elements entered the protest sites after the CJP called for a march to Parliament, officials said.

The probe will cover 2,873 suspects identified through Facial Recognition System (FRS) data collected by the Delhi Police Crime Branch who have criminal backgrounds, officials added.

On the directions of the Supreme Court, Delhi Police had already cancelled 17 FIRs related to the July violence. The Crime Branch will now specifically investigate incidents of violence, including alleged assaults on police personnel, vandalism and the destruction of public property, including police vehicles.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.