CJP Protest: Supreme Court directs no illegal detention — what SC said on Delhi metro, internet ‘shutdown’

The Supreme Court on Sunday directed that there shall be no detention of any individual except in accordance with the procedure established by law, particularly with respect to the assembly of peaceful and unarmed people beyond the area where prohibitory orders are in operation.

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A bench of Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana also issued a direction on pleas objecting to the closure of the Delhi metro station and internet restrictions in the wake of the CJP protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

The Supreme Court was hearing a contempt petition related to protests organised by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

Supreme Court Special Sunday hearing: Key takeaways According to Bar and Bench, the Supreme Court directed that:

1. Delhi Metro and railway services must operate normally. Restrictions are permissible only when justified under Article 19(2).

2. Internet facilities shall remain undisturbed, as per law, without affecting statutory powers to impose lawful restrictions. The court clarified, “When we are saying internet facilities shall remain undisturbed, we are not taking away the powers under the Information Technology Act.”

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3. Movement of people and vehicles across Delhi must not be unnecessarily obstructed. Barricades must be reviewed immediately in accordance with law-and-order and traffic requirements.

4. No unlawful detention is permitted. Any detention must follow legally established procedure.

5. Peaceful assemblies must be allowed in accordance with law, especially outside areas where prohibitory orders under Section 163 BNSS are in force.

6. The Supreme Court said the State must explain the circumstances, manner and legal justification for the alleged detentions, observing that it is duty-bound under Article 32 to protect and enforce fundamental rights.

7. Any notice board announcing Section 163 restrictions near the Supreme Court must be removed, if still in place, to ensure unhindered access to the Supreme Court and other courts.

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8. The Supreme Court recorded the assurance that lawyers, journalists and other professionals will not be obstructed in performing their duties.

9. Notice was issued in the contempt proceedings alleging violation of the Court’s October 9 order. Authorities must file a compliance report by Tuesday, October 13, including details of Metro restrictions and railway advisories.

10. Habeas corpus petitions alleging mass detentions and other connected matters will be heard with the main cases on October 13.

Case in Supreme Court The Supreme Court held a special hearing on Sunday on petitions challenging the preventive detention of thousands of protesters amid a massive crackdown on protests called by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and various other political parties.

Among those who have approached the Court are Trinamool Congress MP and Senior Advocate Menaka Guruswamy and advocate Shailendra Mani Tripathi. Guruswamy reportedly challenged the detentions and the police action of picking up protesters from the streets

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Tripathi filed a separate contempt petition, alleging that Delhi Metro stations remained closed on Sunday despite the Court's October 9 order against a complete shutdown of public transport ahead of the protests.

The authorities had shut down Delhi Metro services to prevent protesters from travelling to Jantar Mantar.

The protest was held to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar amid growing criticism of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, which has resulted in the deletion of millions of voters' names.

About the Author Akriti Anand Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More ✕ Akriti Anand



In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.



Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.



One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.



When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.



Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.



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Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.Connect with Akriti hereLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199 Twitter/X: https://x.com/AkritiAnand7 Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in