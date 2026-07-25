CJP protest: What is Public Examinations Act? 10-year jail, ₹10 crore fine — bill to amend anti-cheating law explained

Parliament is likely to discuss on Monday a bill seeking to amend the anti-paper leak law as students and the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) continue to stage protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar over irregularities in the 2026 NEET examination.

Reports claimed on Friday, citing sources, that the draft bill seeking an amendment to the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, was approved in a cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament House complex.

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The bill aims to strengthen the anti-paper leak law. Sources told ANI that the proposed amendment bill is likely to be tabled in Parliament on Monday, July 27.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What is the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024? ⌵ The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024 is a law aimed at curbing paper leaks and organized cheating in public examinations across various competitive tests, including NEET, UPSC, and SSC. 2 What are the penalties proposed in the amendment to the Public Examinations Act? ⌵ The proposed amendment to the Public Examinations Act suggests a minimum imprisonment of five years, with up to ten years and fines up to ₹10 crore for organized paper leaks. 3 Why was the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act introduced? ⌵ The Act was introduced in response to a series of paper leak incidents and aims to protect the integrity of public examinations and ensure fair opportunities for all candidates. 4 How does the new amendment aim to address examination fraud more effectively? ⌵ The amendment aims to expedite investigations with fast-track courts and mandates timely probes within three months for cases related to paper leaks, thus enhancing accountability. 5 Should students concerned about exam integrity advocate for stricter measures? ⌵ Yes, students advocating for stricter measures can drive governmental reforms and promote accountability in exam processes, which is essential for maintaining the credibility of public examinations.

The decision came against the backdrop of continuing nationwide protests by students and Opposition parties over the NEET-UG row, demanding accountability, a comprehensive investigation into the paper leak, and stronger safeguards to protect the integrity of public examinations.

What does the new anti-paper leak amendment bill propose? The bill proposes a minimum punishment of five years' imprisonment for individuals involved in paper leaks and/or a fine, according to news agency PTI. It proposes a jail term of up to 10 years and a maximum fine of ₹10 crore in case of organised paper leaks.



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Sources told the agency that the bill also provides for a time-bound probe of the cases and a statutory mandate for trial in fast-track courts, with a stipulation that the probe must be completed in three months.

The existing law has provisions for three to five years' imprisonment for individuals, and five to 10 years' imprisonment and a minimum fine of ₹1 crore for those involved in the organised crime of cheating and paper leaks.

Comparison of Punishments and Fines Category Existing Act (2024) New Proposed Bill Individual Punishment 3 to 5 years' imprisonment Minimum of 5 years' imprisonment and/or a fine Organised Crime Punishment 5 to 10 years' imprisonment Up to 10 years' imprisonment Fines (Organised Crime) Minimum fine of ₹ 1 crore Maximum fine of ₹ 10 crore

In the wake of the latest protests over the NEET paper leak, the Delhi Police constituted a Special Task Force (STF) in the Crime Branch to investigate paper leaks and other examination-related offences under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.

Earlier, the Delhi High Court also constituted a new Fast Track Court to hear cases under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, with immediate effect.

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What is Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024? Following a series of paper leak incidents, Parliament passed the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act in 2024, to curb paper leaks, malpractices as well as organised malpractices in recruitment examinations like UPSC, SSC etc and entrance tests such as NEET, JEE and CUET.

It also covers entrance examinations held by the Union Public Service Commission, the Staff Selection Commission, the Railways, banking recruitment examinations and all computer-based examinations conducted by the National Testing Agency.

Key points from the Act:

1. "Any person or persons resorting to unfair means and offences under this Act, shall be punished with imprisonment for a term not less than three years but which may extend to five years and with fine up to ten lakh rupees," the Act says.

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2. As per this law, in the event of default in payment of the fine, an additional punishment of imprisonment shall be imposed, as per the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

3. All offences under this act are cognizable, non-bailable and non-compoundable. The Criminal Law (Amendment) Ordinance, 1944, was amended in 2024 to include an entry of “An offence punishable under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024."

4. It says that an officer not below the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police or Assistant Commissioner of Police shall investigate any offence under this Act.

5. It confers powers to the Centre to refer the investigation to any central investigating agency.

The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, was the first such law brought by the present government in 2024 after a raging debate over paper leaks.

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Replying to an extensive debate on the Bill back then, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh had said that the legislation aims at safeguarding “merit of our youth and well-being of our children.”

“There are several instances but prominently, in West Bengal, the Diploma in Elementary Education paper in November, 2022 was leaked, again in the same state in February, 2023 English paper leaked besides School Service Commission, West Bengal also leaked. In December, 2022 Teacher Recruitment Scam unravelled in Rajasthan while in February, 2022 the Rajasthan Eligibility Exam for Teachers was also plagued by malpractices and the exam had to re-conducted. In May, 2022 Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment Exam was hit by a scam,” Singh had said.

PM Modi vows action, announces draft bill Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced in a rare midnight video message on Thursday that a bill containing provisions for stronger action against paper leaks will be introduced in Parliament next week.

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He promised that "stricter" action would be taken against paper leaks as the Cockroach Janata Party-led protests over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak continue.

Also Read | PM Modi says Cabinet to discuss tougher anti-paper leak measures on Friday

In the video messahe, PM Modi had affirmed that the government will announce more stringent measures against paper leaks at Friday's Union Cabinet meeting, underscoring its commitment to protecting students' interests.

Sources told PTI that the amended bill is likely to come up in Parliament on Monday.

They reportedly said the government is also taking up all issues linked to reforms within the National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate), or NEET-UG, for medical admissions, and is likely to iron them out in a month or two.

About the Author Akriti Anand Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More ✕ Akriti Anand



In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.



Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.



One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.



When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.



Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.



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Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.Connect with Akriti hereLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199 Twitter/X: https://x.com/AkritiAnand7 Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in