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CJP Protest: Will intervene if Supreme Court metro station is not opened by lunch, says CJI Surya Kant

Supreme Court is one of the 16 metro stations in Central Delhi that have been closed by the DMCR in the wake of the CJP protest citing security concerns.

Written By Bobins Vayalil Abraham
Published23 Jul 2026, 12:15 PM IST
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A view outside Janpath Metro Station after the entry and exit gates of several Delhi Metro stations were reportedly closed by authorities as a precautionary measure due to the ongoing protests at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, India, on Wednesday, July 22, 2026.
A view outside Janpath Metro Station after the entry and exit gates of several Delhi Metro stations were reportedly closed by authorities as a precautionary measure due to the ongoing protests at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, India, on Wednesday, July 22, 2026. (Hindustan Times)
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Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Thursday said that the Supreme Court will intervene if the metro station is not opened by the afternoon. The CJI made the comments while hearing a plea by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) over the closure of the Supreme Court Metro Station by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

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SCBA President Vikas Singh informed the court that the closure of the Supreme Court Metro and other stations amid the ongoing student protests is making it difficult for lawyers and litigants to come to court.

Also Read | CJP protest: 16 Metro stations closed, heavy security deployment at Jantar Manta

He urged the CJI-led bench that there should at least be restricted access for lawyers, litigants and court staff.

"People having proximity cards, and Registry staff, can be permitted to come out, and the rest can be told to take the other train and go. So people will be able to use the train also," Singh told the bench.

CJI told Singh, "I have informed them (Supreme Court administration) in the morning. It is up to them to talk to the authorities (Delhi Metro). By lunchtime, if there is a solution, that is fine. Otherwise, if my intervention is required, I will do."

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The CJI also said he had directed that no adverse orders in any case should be passed solely on account of the absence of lawyers affected by the prevailing situation.

16 metro stations closes in Delhi

Supreme Court is one of the 16 metro stations in Central Delhi that have been closed by the DMRC in the wake of the CJP protest citing security reasons.

According to DMRC, the closed stations are Lok Kalyan Marg, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Barakhambha Road, Supreme Court, Seva Teerth, Janpath, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, ITO, Delhi Gate, Indraprastha, Khan Market, Jor Bagh, and Shivaji Stadium.

Also Read | CJP protest: ‘Don't waste our time,’ says CJI on plea against police action

While entry and exit at these stations remain suspended until further instructions, interchange facilities remain available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, and Central Secretariat.

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"Service Update: The below-mentioned Metro stations will be closed from 07:30 AM till further instructions. However, interchange facilities shall remain available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, and Central Secretariat: 1. Lok Kalyan Marg, 2. Rajiv Chowk, 3. Patel Chowk, 4. Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, 5. Barakhambha Road, 6. Supreme Court, 7. Seva Teerth, 8. Janpath, 9. Mandi House, 10. Central Secretariat, 11. ITO, 12. Delhi Gate, 13. Indraprastha, 14. Khan Market, 15. Jor Bagh, 16. Shivaji Stadium," the DMRC said in a social media post.

On Wednesday, DMRC had temporarily closed 16 metro stations to maintain security, while ensuring that train switching options remain accessible at major nodes.

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