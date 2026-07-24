CJP protestor critically injured in ‘Chalo Sansad’ march is no longer on ‘ventilator’ support, confirms RML Hospital

A female CJP protestor was critically injured in 20 July ‘Chalo Sansad’ march with reports doing the rounds on social media that the 21-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries. Dr Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital, New Delhi, issued a statement in this regard on Friday debunking the viral reports. The health report, dated 24 July, issued by the Medical Superintendent of the hospital clarified that the woman is no longer on ‘ventilator’ support. She is conscious and responding appropriately to commands, the hospital said.

The RML hospital statement reads, "The 21-year-old female patient who reported from the protest-related incident site recently in critical condition has been undergoing treatment at Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital, New Delhi.

Suggesting that the patient is showing clinical improvement, the statement added, “She was successfully extubated (removed from ventilator) almost 48 hrs. back and is breathing on her own. She is conscious and responding appropriately to commands.”

Further noting that her clinical condition is currently stable, the statement indicated that her health needs continuous monitoring while she "continues to receive comprehensive critical care under the close supervision of the multidisciplinary treating team."

The Jantar Mantar protests on Monday turned violent as authorities used force to quell the uprising and prevent demonstrators from marching their way to the Parliament amid ongoing Parliament session. To disperse the crowd, the police used tear gas and lathi charge. Meanwhile, police alleged that such strict measures were taken as protestors turned violent and reported instances of stone pelting.

Delhi Police debunks report of death of female CJP protestor at Jantar Mantar A day before, Delhi Police debunked reports of death of the woman protestor through a post on social media platform X. The police clarified that the information is false and misleading.

Asserting that the woman is alive and is currently undergoing treatment, Delhi Police said, “Delhi Police urges all citizens to exercise caution while consuming & sharing information on social media. Responsible digital behaviour begins with verifying facts through official channels before forwarding any content.”

Emphasizing that reports circulating on social media claiming the death of a female protester at Jantar Mantar are entirely false and misleading, Delhi police said, “It is hereby informed that the woman is alive and is currently admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital. The attending doctors have confirmed that her condition is stable and that she is out of danger."

The authorities further advised the public to refrain from sharing unverified claims and circulating rumours. Delhi police urged the citizens to verify information through official channels.