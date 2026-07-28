CJP protests: SC mulls independent probe into all allegations of police excesses against protesting students

The Supreme Court of India said on Tuesday that it it necessary for an independent probe into allegations of police excesses during the recent student protests over the NEET-UG paper leak.
The apex court observed that “agitations in a democracy are bound to happen” and that once a uniform protocol is established and police action is put in place, “whoever has committed excesses and taken law in hand, and whoever has committed atrocities, they must be brought under the law.”
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Allegations have surfaced regarding police excesses, including the reported use of anti-riot guns like pellet guns against protesting students, as well as claims of lathi charges and tear gas deployment by the Delhi Police.
The Supreme Court emphasized the necessity for an independent investigation to ensure accountability and to address the allegations of police excesses during the student protests related to the NEET-UG paper leak.
The government responded by agreeing to withdraw cases against protesters and assured that no adverse actions would be taken in the future, following negotiations with CJP representatives.
The Supreme Court indicated that police officers who committed excesses during the protests must be brought under the law, suggesting that repercussions may follow the independent investigation.
The government has indicated it will not pursue legal actions against the protesters, which may help create a safer environment for students to express their grievances.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.