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CJP protests: SC mulls independent probe into all allegations of police excesses against protesting students

CJP protests: SC mulls independent probe into all allegations of police excesses against protesting students

Sayak Basu
Published28 Jul 2026, 12:03 PM IST
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New Delhi, May 22 (ANI): A view of the Supreme Court of India, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo/Rahul Singh)
New Delhi, May 22 (ANI): A view of the Supreme Court of India, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo/Rahul Singh)(Rahul Singh)
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The Supreme Court of India said on Tuesday that it it necessary for an independent probe into allegations of police excesses during the recent student protests over the NEET-UG paper leak.

The apex court observed that “agitations in a democracy are bound to happen” and that once a uniform protocol is established and police action is put in place, “whoever has committed excesses and taken law in hand, and whoever has committed atrocities, they must be brought under the law.”

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AI powered insights from this story

1
What allegations have been made against police during the CJP protests?

Allegations have surfaced regarding police excesses, including the reported use of anti-riot guns like pellet guns against protesting students, as well as claims of lathi charges and tear gas deployment by the Delhi Police.

2
Why did the Supreme Court call for an independent probe into the police's actions during the protests?

The Supreme Court emphasized the necessity for an independent investigation to ensure accountability and to address the allegations of police excesses during the student protests related to the NEET-UG paper leak.

3
How did the government respond to the demands of the CJP protesters?

The government responded by agreeing to withdraw cases against protesters and assured that no adverse actions would be taken in the future, following negotiations with CJP representatives.

4
What actions are being taken against police officers involved in the excessive use of force during the protests?

The Supreme Court indicated that police officers who committed excesses during the protests must be brought under the law, suggesting that repercussions may follow the independent investigation.

5
Should students feel safe to protest against government actions like the NEET paper leak?

The government has indicated it will not pursue legal actions against the protesters, which may help create a safer environment for students to express their grievances.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.

About the Author

Sayak Basu

Sayak Basu is a digital journalist with more than seven years of experience in covering general news, politics, science, cricket, and football. He bri...Read More

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