CJP protests: Supreme Court to hold special Sunday sitting on contempt plea over Delhi Metro shutdowns during protests

The Supreme Court is set to hold a special sitting on Sunday to hear a contempt petition filed against the shutting down of Delhi Metro stations as well as the cancellation of train services.
The petition alleges that the cancellations were in effect despite the apex court's 9 October order directing that there should be no complete closure of transport services on Saturday, 10 October, in connection with the anti-Chief Election Commissioner protest called by the Cockroach Janta Party.
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The court is set to hear a contempt petition over Delhi Metro station closures and cancelled train services during the protests. The petition alleges these disruptions were contrary to the court’s earlier order.
The order directed that public transport services should not be completely shut down on Saturday, 10 October, in connection with the protest.
DMRC said 45 stations would remain closed until 10 pm on 10 October. Its earlier advisory had listed 57 stations for entry and exit restrictions.
It alleges that Metro station closures and train-service cancellations were in effect despite the Supreme Court’s direction against a complete transport shutdown on 10 October.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.