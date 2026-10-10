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CJP protests: Supreme Court to hold special Sunday sitting on contempt plea over Delhi Metro shutdowns during protests

CJP protests: Supreme Court sepcial sitting on Sunday to hear plea alleging defiance of order on transport services

Livemint
Published10 Oct 2026, 08:14 PM IST
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SC special sitting tomorrow, 11th October.
SC special sitting tomorrow, 11th October.
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The Supreme Court is set to hold a special sitting on Sunday to hear a contempt petition filed against the shutting down of Delhi Metro stations as well as the cancellation of train services.

The petition alleges that the cancellations were in effect despite the apex court's 9 October order directing that there should be no complete closure of transport services on Saturday, 10 October, in connection with the anti-Chief Election Commissioner protest called by the Cockroach Janta Party.

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AI powered insights from this story

1
Why is the Supreme Court holding a special Sunday hearing during the CJP protests?

The court is set to hear a contempt petition over Delhi Metro station closures and cancelled train services during the protests. The petition alleges these disruptions were contrary to the court’s earlier order.

2
What did the Supreme Court order on 9 October about public transport during the CJP protest?

The order directed that public transport services should not be completely shut down on Saturday, 10 October, in connection with the protest.

3
How many Delhi Metro stations remained closed during the CJP protest?

DMRC said 45 stations would remain closed until 10 pm on 10 October. Its earlier advisory had listed 57 stations for entry and exit restrictions.

4
What does the contempt petition allege about Metro closures and train cancellations?

It alleges that Metro station closures and train-service cancellations were in effect despite the Supreme Court’s direction against a complete transport shutdown on 10 October.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.

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