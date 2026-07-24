CJP protests: When Dharmendra Pradhan denied paper leak, but later took ‘moral responsibility’ for it

The Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) protest over alleged irregularities in the 2026 NEET examination gathered momentum over the past month, with even Bollywood celebrities now lending support to the protesters at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has vowed strict action against those involved in paper leaks. But the CJP, its supporters and the Opposition have just one demand: Education minister "Dharmendra Pradhan Must Resign."

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This is not the first time Pradhan has faced heat over paper leaks. Allegations and cases have surfaced over the years, including during the NEET‑UG 2024 examination, when he was accused of issuing contradictory statements about irregularities.

What Dharmendra Pradhan said about NEET paper leak in 2024

From ‘no paper leak' to 'taking moral responsibility’ - in just seven days, Dharmendra Pradhan issued contradicting statements on the NEET paper leak incident that rocked the country in 2024. Here's a timeline:

According to an AltNews analysis, from the declaration of the NEET-UG results on 4 June 2024, until 12 June 2024, Pradhan made no statement addressing or acknowledging the allegations of discrepancies. He broke his silence on the matter on 13 June.

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13 June 2024: In response to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Pradhan said in a post on X, "No concrete evidence of any rigging, corruption, or paper leak in the NEET exam has come to light as yet." He said the government has passed the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act.

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He later reiterated the "no paper leak" claim regarding the NEET-UG paper leak. He said, “Twenty four lakh students have successfully taken the NEET examination. There is no paper leak, no proof has been found yet...”

16 June: Changing his stance, Pradhan said he was informed of some “irregularities” in two centres. He did not share many details. He had said, "Some irregularities have come to light in two places...Even if the NTA's top officials are found guilty, they will not be spared."

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He acknowledged that a lot of improvement is required in the NTA. "The government is concerned about this, no culprit will be spared, they will get the harshest punishment," he had said.

20 June: Pradhan addressed a press conference, saying the government won't imperil the future of thousands of aspirants because of a few "isolated incidents". He said, "I assure you that the error is limited to a specific region."

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He said at the time, "We have received inputs from the Bihar government about NEET examination. Patna Police is investigating the matter and they will soon send a detailed report to the Government of India. Preliminary information indicates that errors were limited to a specific region."

As the government refused to cancel the examination, Pradhan said, “It is unfair to hold hostage the career of those candidates who have rightfully cleared the exam because of some isolated incidents of malpractice.”

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21 June: In a first admission of irregularity in the conduct of the NEET-UG exam 2024, Pradhan acknowledged there had been “some errors limited to specific regions”, referring to Bihar’s investigation into allegations of paper leak. He took “moral responsibility” for the loss of faith among youth and students, according to The Indian Express.

The report quoted Pradhan as saying, “I take moral responsibility for this. The future of the country will have to be secured, quality and transparency will have to be maintained, and the hard work of lakhs of poor students will have to be respected.”

Pradhan also announced the establishment of a high-level committee to assign responsibility within the NTA and review its structure and functioning.

23 June: While speaking in the Lok Sabha, Pradhan said, "Honourable member has raised a question regarding question paper leak in the last seven years, 70 times. Sir, with full responsibility, I would like to submit in front of the house, to you, sir, there is no evidence of paper leak in the last seven years." His statement came while the case was pending in the Supreme Court.

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What Dharmendra Pradhan said about 2026 NEET paper leak Two months ago, when the allegation of the NEET paper leak had surfaced, Pradhan held a detailed media briefing on re-examination, saying, "We were confirmed that, under the guise of a guess paper, the actual examination questions had indeed been leaked."

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The NEET-UG exam was held across India on 3 May and 7 May, while a re-examination was conducted on 21 June after the NTA cancelled the previous examination.

In the press conference on 15 May, Pradhan said, "The investigation has been handed over to the CBI, who have initiated immediate action. It will go to the depths of the breach." He added, “We will not let malpractices happen this time. We are all very sad and worried about the candidates, but we had to take this difficult decision in the interest of the nation.”

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Later, he said in an exclusive interview with NDTV, "The NTA had placed its trust in certain teachers, but some of them did not fulfil their responsibility. Rakshak hi bhakshak ban gaye [the protectors themselves turned predators]," he said.

After the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, held a demonstration in front of the Prime Minister's residence on 20 July, Pradhan slammed the Congress leader. He accused him of "shamelessly" exploiting students as "political tools to manufacture disruption during the Monsoon Session of Parliament."

Pradhan posted on X, "Even after the government conveyed its readiness for a comprehensive discussion, the Congress chose political spectacle over democratic debate."

The education minister assured that the Centre "remains 100% committed to discussing NEET and addressing every genuine concern of our youth on the floor of the House."

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Pradhan posted on X, "The students of India deserve far better than being treated as props in a political campaign. They deserve certainty over chaos, solutions over slogans and responsibility over disruption."

He added, “We owe our students more than outrage. We owe them answers, reforms and accountability. That is exactly what our government remains committed to delivering.”

About the Author Akriti Anand Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More ✕ Akriti Anand



In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.



Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.



One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.



When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.



Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.



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Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.Connect with Akriti hereLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199 Twitter/X: https://x.com/AkritiAnand7 Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in