CJP protests: Why were the Supreme Court lawyers released by Delhi Police? Here's what CJI Surya Kant said

The Chief Justice of India, Surya Kant, had to intervene on Saturday after a significant number of advocates were detained by the Delhi Police amid protests in New Delhi.

“Yes, on my verbal intervention, I believe they have been released. I am out of town,” the CJI told ANI.

This came after the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) sought the inteference of the CJI on an urgent basis over the detention of a number of advocates, which included senior lawyers and women advocates as well. The SCBA alleged that those detained had been subjected to excessive police force as they were peacefully protesting in the Supreme Court area.

Quick answers to key questions • 4 QUESTIONS 1 Why were Supreme Court lawyers detained by Delhi Police during the CJP protests? ⌵ The lawyers were detained amid protests in the Supreme Court area during the wider security measures for the CJP demonstration in Delhi. The SCBA said they had been peacefully protesting and alleged that police used excessive force. 2 Why did Delhi Police release the detained Supreme Court lawyers? ⌵ The CJI intervened after the SCBA, SCAORA and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta brought the detentions to his attention. He said he spoke to the authorities, after which the lawyers were released. 3 What did CJI Surya Kant say about the release of the detained lawyers? ⌵ CJI Surya Kant told ANI that the lawyers had been released following his verbal intervention. He also said he was out of town. 4 What did the Supreme Court Bar Association ask the CJI to do? ⌵ The SCBA urged the CJI to intervene with the authorities, establish the whereabouts and safety of every detained advocate, and ensure legal assistance. It also sought the release of those held without lawful grounds.

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The SCBA, the Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association (SCAORA) and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta apprised the CJI of the situation, who then spoke to authorities, following which the lawyers were released.

SCBA Honorary Secretary Pragya Baghel wrote a letter to the CJI on Saturday, urging him to take up the matter with concerned authorities and ensure that the whereabouts and safety of all detained advoates be ascertained.

The Association has also called for swift legal assistance for those lawyers who have been detained and the release of those against whom there is no lawful ground for detention.

“The Supreme Court Bar Association resolves to request the Chief Justice of India to intervene urgently and take up the matter with the concerned authorities,” the resolution stated.

The resolution further emphasised the need to ascertain the whereabouts of every detained advocate, ensure their safety and provide them with legal assistance.

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The incident comes amid protests in Delhi linked to the proposed demonstration by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar on Saturday, which had led to security measures and disruptions concerning public transport.

CJP protest in Delhi today; 4 ex-CMs detained More than a thousand protestors have been detained today by the Delhi Police, including leaders of the Cockroach Janta Party Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka, Sourav Das, and others.

Four former chief ministers - Pinarayi Vijayan, Manik Sarkar, Arvind Kejriwal, and Mamata Banerjee were also detained. AISA president Neha Bora was also detained.

Mamata Banerjee claimed she and her party leaders were "kidnapped" by police and "driven around in a prison van for two hours" before being brought to Dwarka North Police Station.