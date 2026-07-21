CJP removes spokesperson Vijeta Dahiya after viral burger video; 'I was hungry,' he says

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Tuesday removed Vijeta Dahiya as its spokesperson after a viral video purportedly showed him eating at a fast-food outlet while the party's Parliament march was underway in Delhi.

The decision came after the clip triggered criticism on social media, with users questioning Dahiya's absence from the protest site as demonstrators were allegedly being lathicharged and detained by the police.

CJP Calls Conduct 'Deeply Insensitive' In a statement posted on X, the party said Dahiya's actions were incompatible with the values of the movement, particularly as the videos surfaced while protesters were allegedly facing police action.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Why was Vijeta Dahiya removed from his position as spokesperson for the Cockroach Janta Party? ⌵ Vijeta Dahiya was removed from his position due to backlash over a viral video that showed him eating at a fast-food outlet while party members were facing police action during a protest march. 2 What did the Cockroach Janta Party say about Vijeta Dahiya's conduct? ⌵ The Cockroach Janta Party condemned Dahiya's conduct as 'deeply insensitive,' stating it was incompatible with the values of their movement during a critical protest period. 3 How did Vijeta Dahiya respond to the criticism after his viral video surfaced? ⌵ Vijeta Dahiya defended himself by explaining that he was hungry and stated he left the protest after realizing it had ended, emphasizing the exhaustion experienced by protest participants. 4 What actions were taken by the police during the CJP protest in Delhi? ⌵ During the CJP protest, police utilized lathi charges and tear gas against demonstrators and reported injuries to both officers and protestors, leading to a situation of significant unrest. 5 What motivated the CJP protest on July 20, 2026, in Delhi? ⌵ The CJP protest aimed to seek reforms in the NEET examination system, accountability for alleged irregularities, and called for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

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"We strongly condemn the deeply insensitive actions of our spokesperson Vijeta Dahiya, whose videos surfaced while peaceful protestors and our team were facing brutal police violence. Such conduct is unacceptable, shows a complete lack of judgment, and is wholly inconsistent with the values and principles of our movement," the CJP said.

The party announced that Dahiya had been removed as spokesperson and relieved of all official responsibilities.

Video Sparks Social Media Backlash The controversy began after footage circulating online purportedly showed political researcher and filmmaker Vijeta Dahiya at a popular fast-food outlet in Delhi during Monday's Parliament march organised by the CJP.

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As the video went viral, several social media users criticised him for allegedly leaving the protest while others continued participating in the demonstration.

'Why Did I Eat A Burger?' Responding to the backlash, Dahiya released a video saying he had attended the march but left after realising it had concluded.

Explaining why he stopped for food, he said: "Why did I eat a burger? This is a big issue today. So why does anyone eat a burger? He is hungry. He wants to eat a burger. That's it. So I was also very hungry. And when you eat something good, your mind feels good."

Dahiya also said the criticism ignored the effort put in by those involved in the protest.

"What people don't see is that I haven't slept for two nights. Neither have those who are part of the protest," he said.

He added that he returned home after leaving the march, took a shower and later went out to eat.

Party Distances Itself Hours after Dahiya's explanation, the CJP announced disciplinary action, distancing itself from his conduct and reiterating that it did not reflect the party's principles.