CJP shares ‘police brutality’ videos from Delhi march, claims stone pelting, tear gas assault on ‘peaceful’ protestors

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), in a series of X posts, on Monday alleged “police brutality”, showcasing visuals of demonstrators being “lathi-charged” during “Chalo Sansad” protest march in Delhi. The outfit further claimed police fired tear gas shells to “crush” protestors and asked whether it's a “war zone”. It also alleged that the police pelted stones on them.

In a post on X, the CJP alleged that the government's response to the protests was excessively harsh, saying it was painful to see protesters being treated "like terrorists".

However, Delhi Police refuted claims, stating that “no such incident has taken place and protest is being handled professionally”. It urged protestors to “maintain peace, exercise restraint and cooperate with the police”.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What was the reason for the CJP's protest march towards Parliament in Delhi? ⌵ The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) staged the protest to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in public examinations and NEET paper leaks. 2 How did the Delhi Police respond to the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar? ⌵ Delhi Police stated they handled the protest professionally and denied allegations of police brutality. They urged protesters to maintain peace and cooperate with security personnel. 3 What claims did the CJP make regarding police actions during the protest? ⌵ The CJP alleged that police used tear gas and lathi-charge against demonstrators, describing the situation as a brutal assault on their right to peacefully protest. 4 Why did the CJP believe the police actions resembled an authoritarian regime? ⌵ CJP members likened the police's response to their peaceful protests to that of an authoritarian regime, criticizing the excessive use of force and questioning the government's commitment to democracy. 5 What specific demands did the CJP express regarding their protests? ⌵ The CJP demanded accountability from the government for student deaths linked to alleged failures, and called for a meeting with Parliament members to present their concerns.

“Is this a war zone? Why is the police resorting to tear gas assault on peaceful protesters? Sir @narendramodi have you decided we are no longer a democracy? First your govt ignored this protest for a month and now when we are peacefully marching your govt is attacking us. Why?” it questioned.

In another post on X, the CJP said that earlier in the day, Abhijeet Dipke had repeatedly appealed to the police to stop using force against protesters. The organisation claimed that the demonstrators had remained peaceful and had not engaged in any wrongdoing.

“POLICE IS USING TEAR GAS TO CRUSH PROTESTS. These visuals resemble an authoritarian regime - not a democracy. Our democratic right to protest for our future, our education is being shelled with tear gas right now,” the CJP said on X.

CJP claimed that visuals from the Parliament area showed security personnel taking firing positions. The organisation urged the authorities not to use force against protesting youth, asserting that the demonstrators were only seeking accountability over student deaths allegedly linked to government failures. The post also questioned the authorities' response to the protests.

“Plainclothes officers carrying lathis spotted excitedly going to beat up their next targets. No uniform, no ID cards, just armed to protect Dharmendra Pradhan’s kursi,” it claimed.

Some of the videos and photos shared by CJP of ‘police brutality’

What Delhi Police said In a post on X, Delhi Police appealed to protesters to remain peaceful, exercise restraint and cooperate with security personnel to help maintain law and order. The force urged participants to avoid any unlawful or violent activities and to follow the lawful directions issued by officers deployed at the protest sites.

“Some segments from media have mentioned sporadic use of violence/detentions at Jantar Mantar by Delhi Police. It is informed that no such incident has taken place and protest is being handled professionally. All are requested not to fall pray to any rumour/ misgivings, and, to assist Delhi Police in maintaining peace and public order at and around the site,” Delhi Police said on X.

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The police also advised the public not to believe or circulate rumours, misinformation or unverified content on any platform. It urged citizens to rely only on verified sources of information and to extend their cooperation in maintaining peace, harmony and public order.

Sit-in protest continues at Jantar Mantar, says CJP Meanwhile, in a post on X, the CJP alleged that police personnel took control of the protest stage and dismantled it, leaving behind a portrait of Babasaheb Ambedkar, a copy of the Constitution of India, a Shriramcharitmanas, the Bible and a small idol of Babasaheb Ambedkar lying on its side. The organisation further claimed that the events of the day amounted to a brutal assault on India.

It mentioned that Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka and Sonam Wangchuk's wife Gitanjali are still continuing the sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar, noting that the “brave” protestors are also back at the protest site.