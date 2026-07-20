Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said on Monday that Union Health Minister JP Nadda has sought time to consult with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership on the organisation's demands amid protest over alleged irregularities in national competitive examinations, including the NEET-UG.

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Outfit's chief spokesperson Saurav Das claimed that Nadda has assured them that no further “crackdown” will take place at Jantar Mantar.

In a post on X, Ranka stated the CJP had put forward three key demands: the discharge of activist Sonam Wangchuk from hospital, the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and compensation of ₹1 crore for the families of all NEET-UG 2026 aspirants who allegedly died by suicide.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What are the main demands submitted by the Cockroach Janata Party to JP Nadda? ⌵ The Cockroach Janata Party has three main demands: the immediate discharge of activist Sonam Wangchuk from the hospital, the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and ₹1 crore compensation for the families of all NEET-UG aspirants who died by suicide. 2 Why is the Cockroach Janata Party protesting in Delhi? ⌵ The Cockroach Janata Party is protesting against alleged irregularities in national competitive examinations, especially the NEET-UG, which they claim has led to multiple student suicides. 3 How did Union Health Minister JP Nadda respond to the demands of the Cockroach Janata Party? ⌵ Union Health Minister JP Nadda assured the Cockroach Janata Party that he would discuss their demands with the BJP leadership but did not provide any commitments during their meeting. 4 What actions did the Delhi Police take during the CJP protest? ⌵ The Delhi Police used tear gas and baton charges to disperse crowds of protesters attempting to march towards Parliament, while also enforcing prohibitory orders to maintain public order. 5 Should activists like Sonam Wangchuk continue their protests amid police crackdowns? ⌵ The Cockroach Janata Party maintains that peaceful protests will persist until their demands are addressed, emphasizing the need for accountability and reforms in the education system despite police crackdowns.

"Update: Me and @SauravDassss are still at Nadda ji's residence. Nadda ji has requested some time to align with their leadership with regard to our following demands: - Immediate release of @Wangchuk66, Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, 1Cr compensation for all NEET aspirants who committed suicide," he said.

Das that while demands were conveyed to him but no “commitments” have been given, adding that the peaceful protest would continue until their demands were addressed.

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He said on X, “@AshutoshRanka and I have been at JP Nadda’s residence since 12 noon. The demands have been conveyed, including immediate resignation/sacking of Dharmendra Pradhan. The Minister assured us he will discuss this at the appropriate level. However, no commitments have been made so far. The peaceful protesters will not rest until the demand is met!”

Also Read | CJP shares Parliament visuals showing security forces in firing positions

“The Minister has also assured us that no further crackdown will happen at Jantar Mantar and around. However, no reports yet of police stopping,” Das added.

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Delhi Police on Monday refuted as false a viral social media post alleging that its personnel had assaulted a woman identified as activist Sonam Wangchuk's wife, Geetanjali Agmo, and injured 40-50 protesters, including a 12-year-old girl, during the 'Chalo Sansad' protest in the national capital. The police also urged the public not to circulate misleading or unverified information.

Also Read | CJP Protest News LIVE: Delhi Police clears main protest site at Jantar Mantar

The clarification followed a post on X by Das, who wrote, "Geetanjali ji's hair was pulled by Delhi Police and assaulted; a 12-year-old girl's head has been broken; 40-50 other heads were broken".

Also Read | Protester stands his ground as police swing batons at CJP march - Video

The post questioned the police's handling of the protesters. Responding to the allegations, Delhi Police issued a fact-check on X, stating that the claims made in the viral social media posts were incorrect and once again appealed to the public not to share or amplify unverified information.

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"The claims being circulated in the posts are not true. Please do not spread or amplify false or misleading information," it mentioned.

Thousands of demonstrators gathered in central Delhi on Monday and tried to march towards Parliament, where they were stopped by police using tear gas and baton charges to disperse the crowd. The protests, initially sparked by allegations of examination irregularities and paper leaks, gathered further momentum following activist Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike.

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X