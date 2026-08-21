CJP team ‘beaten up’ on way to ‘expose buffalo-shed school’ in Jaipur, Dipke slams Rajasthan Police, BJP: VIDEOS

A team of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) was allegedly chased away by locals as they visited the Bagru Assembly constituency of Jaipur in Rajasthan on Friday, August 21. CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke alleged that the outfit's co-convenor, Ashutosh Ranka, was "attacked by BJP goons" in Rajasthan.

The incident took place when Ranka, accompanied by a CJP team, visited a government school in Rampura Kanwarpura village in Jaipur, which he claimed had been operating in a buffalo shed for the past several years. The CJP had launched “School Thik Karo” campaign on August 15.

A confrontation broke out between the villagers and the CJP workers, including co-convenor Ashutosh Ranka, following which the latter were pushed out of the area, sources told PTI.

"...some of our team members who had arrived there, BJP goons have once again resorted to violence against them," Ranka alleged. He said, "The BJP is fine with our children continuing to study in a buffalo shed, but if we try to get these schools fixed, that is not acceptable to them." He asked, “What could be more shameful than this?”

The school building in the village was reportedly closed for students after being declared 'unsafe'. Classes are currently being held in a cattle enclosure near the school building.

CJP says volunteers ‘beaten up’, calls Rajasthan Police 'mute spectator' Sharing a few videos from the spot, Dipke questioned the Rajasthan police on Friday as locals allegedly pushed a CJP team out of a village where it had gone to inspect a government school. "Ashu and other volunteers of CJP were beaten up and have been injured," Dipke claimed.

"@PoliceRajasthan seems to be a mute spectator while goons attack CJP volunteers for visiting govt schools. They don’t seem to have a problem with schools running in buffalo stables, but somehow have a problem with CJP volunteers entering those schools. What exactly are they trying to protecting," Dipke posted on X.

Videos shared by Dipke on social media and other leaders showed a mob chasing away CJP team members. Another image showed a car's broken windshield. "@PoliceRajasthan has allowed this to happen," Dipke said while continuing his attack on the Rajasthan police.

'Goons of BJP are after blood of...' "Goons of BJP are after the blood of Ashutosh and other CJP volunteers. How can @PoliceRajasthan allow this kind of attack?," Dipke wrote in another post on X, as he shared a video showing locals stopping the team of CJP from proceeding.

Attacking the BJP in another X post, Dipke wrote, "[The] BJP wants your children to study in a buffalo shed. Ashu wants them to study in a better school. That’s why they attacked him today when he was going to expose the buffalo-shed school."

The CJP team had planned to visit two government schools in Jaipur on Friday to assess their infrastructure and the facilities available to the students.

Friday's visit followed a controversy over the entry of the public and media into government schools in Rajasthan.

Following earlier inspections by the CJP, the state education department reportedly restricted the entry of outsiders and mediapersons into schools without a specific reason.

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