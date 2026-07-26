CJP to unveil next strategy after Pradhan's resignation, says Abhijeet Dipke – 'Will address Punjab paper leak too'

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Sunday said the organisation would soon unveil its next course of action following the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, while indicating that the movement would continue to pursue its remaining demands.

"We will announce our future strategy soon. It has only just ended yesterday; please give us a little time," Dipke told reporters.

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Dipke also said the CJP would take up the alleged examination paper leak in Punjab, adding that the organisation was working on its response. "We will address that too. We are currently planning for it," he said.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What were the main demands of the Cockroach Janta Party during their agitation? ⌵ The Cockroach Janta Party's main demands included compensation for families of students who died by suicide linked to the NEET paper leak, withdrawal of FIRs against protesters, and examination reforms. 2 Why did Dharmendra Pradhan resign as Union Education Minister? ⌵ Dharmendra Pradhan resigned due to the developments surrounding the youth-led protests, stating that he wanted to prevent anti-national forces from exploiting the situation and to ensure students could focus on their studies. 3 How did the CJP respond to the Punjab examination paper leak issue? ⌵ CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke announced that the organization would address the alleged examination paper leak in Punjab as part of their ongoing efforts and future strategy. 4 Should students feel safe participating in protests after the CJP's agitation? ⌵ Following the conclusion of the CJP's agitation, there are assurances that no new cases will be registered against students who participated, suggesting that they can feel safer in future protests. 5 What impact did the CJP's agitation have on examination reforms in India? ⌵ The CJP's agitation led to a commitment from the government to review their five-point charter on examination reforms, indicating significant potential changes in how examinations are conducted in the future.

On the government's engagement with the protesters, Dipke said discussions were continuing over cases registered against students who participated in the agitation.

"Talks are underway concerning the cases that have been filed. No cases should be registered against any student," he said.

CJP's 36-day agitation The CJP on Saturday called off its 36-day agitation after Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned and the government accepted its other demands, a momentous win for the unprecedented youth-led movement that galvanised lakhs of people over irregularities in exams and the NEET paper leak.

Pradhan announced his resignation in a statement, saying the developments of the past 10 days had "saddened" him deeply and that the issue was "not a matter of personal prestige".

Noting that he did not want "anti-national forces" to exploit the situation, Pradhan said he wanted to ensure that "the unity of the nation remains intact", "the future of even a single student should not become entangled in legal complications" and that students devote their time to studies and building their careers.

"Keeping all these considerations in mind, I have sent my resignation to the Hon'ble Prime Minister," he said.

Soon after Pradhan's announcement, the CJP declared that it was withdrawing its agitation after the government agreed to all its remaining demands, including compensation for the families of students who allegedly died by suicide following the NEET paper leak and withdrawal of FIRs against protesters.

The announcement came after the third round of talks between the two sides at the Constitution Club in New Delhi here, where Union ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh met CJP representatives Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka.

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Later, the government appointed Union Minister Prahlad Joshi as Education Minister. Joshi has been given additional charge of the Education Ministry besides his role as Consumer Affairs Minister.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the formation of a ‘high-powered’ task force under the leadership of Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani to suggest measures for leak-proof and tech-sound exams.

We will announce our future strategy soon. It has only just ended yesterday; please give us a little time.

Modi made the annoucement through a video on social media.