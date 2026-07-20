CJP-Nadda meet, Dipke 'picked up' by police, Dimple Yadav 'detained' — What happened on Monday at Jantar Mantar?

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Monday was picked up by police, according to outfit's chief spokesperson Saurav Das. Dipke broke his hunger strike earlier today after the CJP said the father of a NEET student Riya Thapa who died by suicide persuaded him to end it and lead the march to Parliament.

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Lok Sabha MP Dimple Yadav was detained by police, Samajwadi Party said, stating, “The detention of Lok Sabha MP Mrs. Dimple Yadav Ji, who was raising the voice of students in Delhi, and other SP MPs by the police, along with the lathi charge on students, is highly condemnable and undemocratic.”

Widespread disruption prevailed at multiple Delhi Metro stations on Monday after the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) shut five stations, including Rajiv Chowk, as a precautionary measure amid the CJP march towards Parliament. The closures left hundreds of passengers stranded and also hindered many protesters from reaching their intended destinations.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What triggered the Cockroach Janta Party protest at Jantar Mantar on July 20? ⌵ The protest was triggered by calls for action over alleged irregularities in public examinations and demands for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. 2 Why was CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke detained by police during the protest? ⌵ Abhijeet Dipke was detained by police while leading the protest march towards Parliament, amidst efforts to maintain law and order due to the demonstration. 3 How did the police respond to the CJP protesters at Jantar Mantar? ⌵ The police employed measures such as barricading and baton charges to prevent protesters from breaching security boundaries, and some protesters were detained during the action. 4 Should students and supporters back the demands put forth by the Cockroach Janta Party? ⌵ Supporters are encouraged to back the CJP's demands, as articulated by spokesperson Saurav Das, regarding the need for reforms in the education system and accountability from officials. 5 What were the main outcomes of the CJP's meeting with Union Minister JP Nadda? ⌵ During the meeting, the CJP submitted a memorandum outlining their demands, and JP Nadda assured that he would discuss the matters internally as the process moves forward.

The protesters sought action over alleged irregularities in public examinations and called for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, facing police barricades and baton charges during the demonstration.

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CJP Protest march to parliament: Top 10 updates Das said that after waiting for more than two hours, he and another spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka met Union Minister JP Nadda at his residence for around 10 minutes. He said they submitted a written memorandum outlining the organisation's demands, and added that Nadda assured them he would hold internal discussions on the matter while the process moves forward.

2. Scores of protesters with the national flag also gathered at numerous locations across the national capital chanting slogans such as "Bharat Mata Ki Jai", "Vande Mataram" and "Dharmendra Pradhan Istifa Do".

3. Security personnel fired tear gas shells near Shastri Bhawan on Monday after groups of protesters tried to break through barricades while making their way to Jantar Mantar to participate in the CJP march towards Parliament, according to PTI sources.

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4. At least seven CJP protesters detained near Reserve Bank of India, close to Parliament, as per PTI.

5. Police and paramilitary forces were deployed in large numbers throughout central Delhi to maintain law and order and prevent protesters from breaching the security cordon.

6. According to PTI citing eyewitnesses, Delhi Police resorted to baton charges to disperse hundreds of students and youth activists who were marching from Mandi House Metro Station towards Jantar Mantar on Monday in an effort to reach the CJP protest venue.

7. New Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police Sachin Sharma, however, stated that not even a single Delhi Police personnel has used force on protesters so far.

Delhi Police, in a statement on X, said, “Some segments from media have mentioned sporadic use of violence/detentions at Jantar Mantar by Delhi Police. It is informed that no such incident has taken place and protest is being handled professionally. All are requested not to fall pray to any rumour/ misgivings and to assist Delhi Police in maintaining peace and public order at and around the site.”

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8. Delhi Police said prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), the provision that replaced the former Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), continue to remain in effect across the New Delhi district.

9. Das urged all Members of Parliament to extend their support to the students participating in the protests.

10 . He alleged that the police were using excessive force against demonstrators and claimed that peaceful protesters were being subjected to a harsh crackdown.

Meanwhile, Sonam Wangchuk appealed to the authorities at Safdarjung Hospital to discharge him, stating that his health had stabilised and expressing his desire to take part in the "Sansad Chalo" march.

In a note shared on his official X handle, he stated: "This is to state that I am feeling very fine today and my health parameters are also showing as quite normal. Hence, I request you to kindly allow me to leave the hospital, even if temporarily, so that I can join the March to the Parliament - Sansad Chalo this morning. I shall be most grateful."

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About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X