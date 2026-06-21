CJP's Abhijeet Dipke appeals to NEET students, ‘Join us at Jantar Mantar after exam’ to demand Pradhan's ouster on Day 2

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Sunday extended best wishes to NEET UG aspirants who are set to appear for the crucial medical entrance test. CJP founder and supporters, continued to stage a sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar overnight and urged students to join the ongoing demonstration on Sunday after their National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) exam.

Abhijeet Dipke shared a video message on X, the caption of the post states, “Best of luck to all NEET re-exam aspirants. Our best wishes are with you. Join us at Jantar Mantar after your exam ends, we are looking forward to meeting you all!”

The protestors demanded the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak controversy, greater accountability and structural reforms. The demonstration entered its second day on Sunday even after Delhi Police said the permission granted for the peaceful gathering was from 10:00 AM to 5:00 pm of 20 June and asked the protesters to vacate the site.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What are the main demands of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) during the Jantar Mantar protest? ⌵ The CJP is demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan due to the NEET paper leak controversy, as well as greater accountability and structural reforms in the education sector. 2 Why did Abhijeet Dipke encourage NEET aspirants to join the protest after their exam? ⌵ Abhijeet Dipke requested NEET aspirants to join the demonstration at Jantar Mantar to collectively demand accountability from the government regarding the recent paper leaks and the impact on students. 3 How are CJP protesters expressing their dissent during the protest at Jantar Mantar? ⌵ CJP protesters are using creative methods such as banging plates and carrying placards with slogans to express their dissent and demand the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan. 4 What issues are highlighted by the NEET paper leak controversy that prompted the protest? ⌵ The NEET paper leak controversy highlights systemic failures within the education sector, including concerns about student mental health, fairness in examination processes, and accountability of educational authorities. 5 Should students participate in the protest following their NEET exams? ⌵ Students are encouraged to participate in the protest if they wish to advocate for accountability and reforms in the education system, as expressed by CJP's call for solidarity during this critical issue.

Dipke posted a series of messages on his social media handle since yesterday, appealing to the youth of the country to join the protest on Sunday morning at Jantar Mantar at 9:00 AM.

“Celebrating Democracy with a Movement. Join us all in this celebration - tomorrow morning, we will once again demand the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan. This celebration will continue through the night; the cockroaches will leave only after securing Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation,” CJP in a post on X said.

The CJP founder requested the police to assign a different site for the protest as the organisation sought to continue the sit-in until their demand is met.

“We are holding the fort but without your support this movement won’t be successful,” the post on X said. In another post he complained that Delhi Police restrained protestor's access to water, food, electricity, washrooms and venue.

‘We are not doing anything wrong,’ asserts Abhijeet Dipke Over the continuity of their peaceful sit-in protest, Dipke stated, “I request the police to not stop people from coming at Jantar Mantar. We are not doing anything wrong, we are just seeking justice for the students who committed suicide.” After he complained of denied access to basic amenities, drinking water access was restored, and lights were switched back on.

Also Read | CJP demands ₹1 crore aid for kin of NEET aspirants who died by suicide

According to Delhi Police, the continuation of protest beyond the permitted hours was a violation of the conditions of permission which could attract legal action. Dipke reiterated his appeal for dialogue with the Centre over the youth-led organisation's demands, asserting that the channel for talks remained open if accountability was fixed and the education minister resigned.

Several protesters carried placards and raised slogans, and the atmosphere remained charged at Jantar Mantar throughout the night as protesters continued raising slogans demanding Pradhan’s resignation.

CJP seeks ₹ 1 crore aid for kin of NEET aspirants who died by suicide On Friday, Dipke addressed a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking compensation for families of NEET aspirants who allegedly died by suicide. Suggesting that the cause of their death was systemic failure, he demanded ₹1 crore compensation to provide immediate financial assistance to affected families.