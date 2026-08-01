CJP's Abhijeet Dipke falls sick, vomits at public gathering days after revealing typhoid diagnosis

CJP's Abhijeet Dipke reportedly fell sick on Saturday, 1 August, while meeting people in the parking area of his residence in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra. According to PTI report, the founder of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) appeared restless and uneasy at around at 11:45 AM. He was even seen vomiting near the rear area of his residence.

Abhijeet Dipke's ill health follows typhoid diagnosis Soon after the incident, he retreated to his house without addressing the media. His father Bhagwan Dipke confirmed that Dipke was taken sick and doctors have been called. This incident comes days after Dipke admitted that he had been diagnosed with typhoid. It was during the Jantar Mantar protests in Delhi on 25 July that he revealed that he had been unwell for the past few days and was currently undergoing treatment.

As per IANS report, doctors reached his residence and are examining his health condition. In July, the 30-year-old CJP leader was receiving intravenous medication. In a video message shared on social media, Dipke vowed that his illness would not slow the movement demanding reforms in education sector and government accountability over irregularities in exam, particularly NEET UG paper leak.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What health issue did Abhijeet Dipke reveal at the Jantar Mantar protests? ⌵ Abhijeet Dipke revealed that he had been diagnosed with typhoid during the Jantar Mantar protests on 25 July. 2 How did Abhijeet Dipke's health condition affect his public appearance? ⌵ Abhijeet Dipke fell sick and was seen vomiting at a public gathering in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar shortly after his typhoid diagnosis, indicating a decline in his health. 3 What actions did Dipke's father take following his son's health incident? ⌵ Dipke's father, Bhagwan Dipke, confirmed that doctors were called to examine Abhijeet Dipke after he fell sick and retreated to his home. 4 Why did Abhijeet Dipke criticize the FIR against the woman using abusive language against PM Modi? ⌵ Dipke criticized the FIR on the grounds of perceived double standards in law enforcement, questioning why no action was taken against BJP leaders who have also used objectionable language. 5 What contexts prompted Abhijeet Dipke's statements about abusive language online? ⌵ Dipke's statements were prompted by the case filed against Ruchika Singh for abusive language against PM Modi, leading him to question the lack of consequences for similar actions by BJP leaders and IT cell members.

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Dipke reacts to FIR on woman for remark on PM Modi The news about Dipke's sickness comes a day after the CJP leader questioned the FIR against a woman for allegedly using abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Arguing whether "two laws" exist in the country — one for youth and the other for BJP leaders — he alleged that BJP leaders and IT cell members use objectionable language and questioned why no action was taken against them.

Abhijeet Dipke shared a video on X about the case against a woman for using abusive language and said, “If you are registering cases for abusing, when will cases be registered against those BJP IT cell people who have been using abusive language for women online for years?”

He added, “They have been using all kinds of words, not respecting women from any angle. And they proudly wrote in their bio, 'Followed by PM Modi'. Such people have abused girls. When will the case be filed on them?”

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He cited instances from the past of BJP leaders disrespecting women and contended why no action had not been taken against those remarks.