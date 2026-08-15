CJP's Abhijeet Dipke launches 'School Thik Karo' campaign, conducts first audit: ‘No matter which party ruled…’

As he prepared to launch 'School Thik Karo' campaign from Hingoli in Maharashtra, marking 80th Independence Day, Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) convenor Abhijeet Dipke claimed on Saturday that government-run schools in India remain neglected irrespective of parties in power.

Sharing a video from his first school audit, Dipke posted on X, “Even after 80 years of Independence, our govt schools still lack basic amenities. I spoke to the Sarpanch of my village, who has assured that the Panchayat will resolve all these issues within a week. Change is possible when we come together and act.”

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Before leaving for his native village of Santuk Pimpri in Hingoli district of Maharashtra, Dipke criticised political parties for not doing enough to improve the infrastructure and standard of government schools.

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"People have now understood that they should talk about education, which is the need of the hour. No matter which political party ruled, nobody worked for government schools in states. Now there is a need, and we can make them work by asking questions," he was quoted by PTI as saying.

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He questioned the source of funding for huge banners that had cropped up in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city on Friday when a Tiranga rally was organised in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

"It is good that a Tiranga rally was organised. However, there were huge banners [of the rally] placed every 40-50 feet. Where did this money come from? Had this money been spent on schools and students in rural areas, it would have been even better. They should think about whether they want to create a future of students or not," Dipke reportedly said.

‘We audit it ourselves’ While announcing a nationwide campaign to improve government schools in villages on Monday, Dipke had called on parents to conduct social audits of basic facilities and sarpanches to take up the task of improving the institutions.

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Earlier on August 13, the official handle of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) said, “This Independence Day, we stop waiting. We audit it ourselves.” The outfit released a checklist:

1. Download the checklist. http://cockroachjantaparty.org/campaign/school-thik-karo

2. Go to the school. In person. Photograph every gap. Check for electricity, drinking water, functional toilets, mid-day meals.

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3. Share with local authorities. Then tag us. Share your audit report with the sarpanch, BDO, headmaster. Then tag us on our social media. We amplify what you find. Every school counts.

"We have made a new Parliament, a new PM house. Why have we not been able to build new schools in our villages? Do we not consider the children of farmers and labourers the future of our country?" he had asked.

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Dipke had said that village children still have to walk long distances to attend school and often find basic facilities such as drinking water and toilets unavailable.

(With inputs from PTI)

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