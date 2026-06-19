CJP's Abhijeet Dipke writes letter to PM Modi, seeks ₹1 crore aid for kin of NEET aspirants who died by suicide

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Friday addressed a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking compensation for families of NEET aspirants who allegedly died by suicide. Suggesting that the cause of their death was systemic failure, he demanded ₹1 crore compensation to provide immediate financial assistance to affected families.

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Arguing that many parents had taken substantial educational loans to support their children's academic aspirations, he wrote, “Over the recent weeks, we have tragically lost 11 young students to suicide. Most alarmingly, five of these heartbreaking losses occurred within the last 48 hours.” According to him this crisis situation threatens the future of our nation as it affects the lives and mental well-being of young students.

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“Beyond the unbearable emotional trauma of losing a child, these families are now facing severe, compounding financial ruin. In pursuit of a better future, many had taken out massive educational loans to support their children's dreams, that were cruelly shattered by systemic failures,” Abhijeet Dipke added.

Amid examination controversies, CJP is planning to hold second protest at Jantar Mantar on June 20 to intensify its campaign against alleged examination irregularities. The 30-year-old put forth organisation's demand to sack Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan as he called for accountability.

Pointing to crisis of paper leaks, he said that the government must step in to provide immediate relief. Reiterating his demand for Pradhan's removal, he stressed that the students want accountability and structural reforms as failing to do so "inadvertently sends a message that the administration accepts the status quo."

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Dipke emphasized that replacement of the education minister would demonstrate the government's commitment to accountability and is a “vital step toward restoring the faith of millions of students and parents in our educational framework”.

Earlier this month on June 6, hundreds of students and young professionals gathered at Jantar Mantar in Delhi to demanding Pradhan's resignation over alleged irregularities in examinations and recruitment tests. The youth-led organisation expanded its campaign to several cities over time to address examination-related controversies and paper leak allegations.

Also Read | CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke slapped during protest in Jaipur | Video

Concluding the letter, he wrote, “We urge you to intervene immediately, prioritize the mental health and safety of our students, and bring about the structural reforms needed to ensure that no more young lives are cut short by academic despair. Students from all across India assembling at Jantar Mantar 20th June onwards to raise our demand. We are hope your government listens to the voice of India's future.”

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CJP secures police clearance for 20 June protest at Jantar Mantar With Pradhan's resignation being a key demand of CJP, its spokesperson Saurav Das on Thursday said that organisation had secured Delhi Police's permission for a peaceful protest. Artists and singers have been asked to join and perform at the demonstration.

Saurav Das further suggested that students, parents, teachers and citizens from across the country would gather peacefully to demand accountability for paper leaks, irregularities in examinations and the growing number of student suicides. Artists, singers, writers and students have been asked to join and perform at the demonstration.

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