CJP's Abhijeet Dipke seeks PM Modi's resignation, sits on indefinite hunger strike after police hospitalise Wangchuk

Chaos unfolded in Delhi on Saturday after Delhi Police removed climate activist Sonam Wangchuk from Jantar Mantar as his indefinite hunger strike was set to enter its 21st day. Following his removal, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke said the movement would not end.

Advertisement

Addressing the movement's supporters, Dipke said, "If they think that taking Sonam Sir away will end this movement, they are mistaken. We will remain here and will march to Parliament on July 20." He added, "Until now, we were demanding Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, but after this despicable act, we will now demand the resignation of Narendra Modi."

He further announced, "I am commencing my indefinite hunger strike starting today. I appeal to everyone: do not back down; this movement will only grow larger. They have made a grave mistake... I urge everyone to come to Jantar Mantar; our movement will continue from here, and we will proceed with our march scheduled for July 20."

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Why did Abhijeet Dipke demand PM Modi's resignation? ⌵ Abhijeet Dipke demanded PM Modi's resignation after the police hospitalized climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, claiming that the government's actions against the protestors were unacceptable. 2 What is the purpose of Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike? ⌵ Sonam Wangchuk initiated his hunger strike to protest against the alleged irregularities related to the NEET paper leak and to demand the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. 3 How did Delhi Police justify the removal of Wangchuk from Jantar Mantar? ⌵ Delhi Police justified Wangchuk's removal by stating they acted on the orders of the High Court, citing his deteriorating health and expert medical advice for urgent care. 4 What health concerns were reported regarding Sonam Wangchuk during his hunger strike? ⌵ During his hunger strike, Sonam Wangchuk was reported to be weak, suffering from dehydration, and showed potential muscle loss and organ damage due to prolonged fasting. 5 Should protesters continue to support the movement at Jantar Mantar after Wangchuk's hospitalization? ⌵ Yes, Abhijeet Dipke urged supporters to continue the movement at Jantar Mantar, emphasizing that the protest would grow larger and would culminate in a march to Parliament on July 20.

Also Read | Sonam Wangchuk hospitalised LIVE: Dipke begins indefinite hunger strike

The development comes nearly a month after CJP started protesting at Jantar Mantar, seeking the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the NEET paper leak. Wangchuk joined the CJP protest on 28 June, following which he began his hunger strike.

Advertisement

Sonam Wangchuk taken to hospital Delhi Police on Saturday removed Wangchuk from Jantar Mantar and admitted him to Safdarjung Hospital in the capital, citing the Delhi High Court's order and his deteriorating health. DCP Sachin Sharma told ANI, "In accordance with the Honorable High Court's order and considering his health condition and expert medical advice, Mr Sonam Wangchuk has been shifted from here to a government hospital for treatment; there has been absolutely no lathi-charge or anything of that sort."

Following his forced hospitalisation, Wangchuk's wife issued a statement, saying, "I am at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, where Wangchuk has been admitted. Nothing should be administered to him orally or intravenously without taking consent from me, his family, and his doctors, who have been monitoring his health for the past 20 days."

Advertisement

Sonam Wangchuk health update On Saturday, Safdarjung Hospital released a statement, saying that Wangchuk was admitted to the hospital for the required health care. The statement added that he was weak due to prolonged fasting and dehydration.

On Friday, doctors attending to the climate activist said, "It is the 20th day of the hunger strike. As of 9:30 am on 17 July 2026, the key health parameters are as follows. The person's weight is 56.55 kg, a reduction of 350 grams over the last 24 hours. Blood pressure is 108/68, blood sugar is 70 mg/dL, and the pulse rate is 72 per minute. Hydration is fair, with mild dehydration observed... As explained earlier, when the body does not receive glucose, protein, or carbohydrates, changes occur. The initial stage involved fat loss, followed by muscle loss and the formation of ketone bodies in urine. Now, at this third stage, organ involvement is possible. The medical team is maintaining 24-hour vigilance and continuous monitoring.”

Advertisement

News agency PTI cited a health bulletin on Friday, saying that Wangchuk weighed 56.55 kg, while his blood pressure was recorded at 108/68 mm Hg, blood sugar at 80 mg/dL, pulse rate at 72 beats per minute, and oxygen saturation at 96 per cent. The doctors added that while he showed signs of mild dehydration, he remained mentally alert.

Also Read | Sonam Wangchuk taken to hospital by Delhi Police

Wangchuk refuses to call off strike Refusing to call off the strike, Wangchuk on Friday said that ending the indefinite hunger strike without receiving a response would send the wrong message. He also called for massive support for the planned march to Parliament on 20 July. Addressing his supporters, he said, "I am weak from the outside but very strong inside. I am sure all of you are strong from the inside, and outside too. We need this energy for July 20, when we will take out a peaceful march to Parliament. We will go together and present our plea in the temple of democracy."

Advertisement

(with agency inputs)

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.