CJP's Abhijit Dipke says govt blocked video of him pleading with Delhi police, posts it again: ‘What was objectionable’

Abhijit Dipke, the Cockroach Janta Party founder, alleged on Thursday (July 9) that a video showing him "pleading to" a Delhi Police personnel for tents was taken down by the government.

He shared a screenshot of this deleted X post and said, "This video has been blocked by the Govt in India."

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"What was objectionable in this video? I was just pleading to the police to allow us set up tents for rain," Dipke wrote in his social media post.

Along with his post, he shared a screenshot of an earlier post where he could be seen at the feet of a police official, pleading with him.

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“I request the police authorities to please let us set up tents so that the students who are on hunger strike can be protected from rain," he wrote in the caption of his now-deleted post.

Another screenshot was of a message that read, "Due to local regulations, this content is restricted on X."

Undeterred, Dipke posted the video again on X, saying, "Posting the video again because the Govt blocked it in India."

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Ashutosh Ranka, the national spokesperson of the CJP, also said, "The video of Dipke requesting Delhi police for Tirpals has now been taken off the social media. Had such promptness been applied to stop paper leaks, we would have not been sitting at Jantar Mantar in the first place."

According to PTI, the youth-led outfit accused the Delhi Police of preventing the protesters from bringing tarpaulins to the protest site despite heavy rain.

CJP announces Parliament march on July 20 The Cockroach Janta Party started off as a satirical online platform before becoming a students' movement following Chief Justice of India Surya Kant allegedly likening young people to "cockroaches" and "parasites."

The outfit has been demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination irregularities.

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It announced on Thursday that it would march peacefully to Parliament on the first day of the monsoon session on July 20, even as its protest at Jantar Mantar entered its 20th day amid heavy rain on Thursday.

In a statement issued on Thursday morning, the CJP said its Parliament march on July 20 would begin from Jantar Mantar along with educator and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike since June 28.

The CJP called upon students, parents and citizens from across the country to join the march to seek justice for students who allegedly ended their lives after glitches in competitive examinations surfaced, to demand a transparent and credible examination system, and to press for Pradhan's resignation.

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Wangchuk loses over 7 kg Educator and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's condition deteriorated further on Wednesday, with doctors reporting that he has lost more than seven kilograms since beginning his indefinite fast 11 days ago, news agency PTI reported on July 8.

According to a health bulletin issued on Wednesday, Wangchuk's weight was recorded at 59.40 kg, taking his total weight loss since the start of the fast to more than seven kilograms.

His blood pressure was recorded at 103/68 mm Hg in the sitting position and 111/73 mm Hg while lying down. His heart rate was 74 beats per minute, blood glucose level 75 mg/dL and oxygen saturation was 98 per cent, PTI report added,

The bulletin said his hydration was fair and that he remained mentally alert.

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AISA member Hrishikesh, who was also on an indefinite hunger strike at the protest site, was admitted to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital after developing severe health complications.

About the Author Akriti Anand Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More ✕ Akriti Anand



In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.



Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.



One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.



When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.



Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.



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Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.Connect with Akriti hereLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199 Twitter/X: https://x.com/AkritiAnand7 Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in

India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More India News Home CJP's Abhijit Dipke says govt blocked video of him pleading with Delhi police, posts it again: ‘What was objectionable’