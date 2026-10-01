CJP's Oct 2 Mumbai protest: What are its demands besides Gyanesh Kumar's resignation?

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is all set for its next protest in Mumbai. CJP leader Abhijeet Dipke on Thursday sought the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, warning of launching nationwide protests if their demands are not met.

Dipke held a media conference at the Mumbai Press Club.

Mumbai protest tomorrow According to PTI, Abhijeet Dipke said that the CJP will hold a protest at Shivaji Park in the Dadar area on October 2 to seek their demands.

CJP is demanding the CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation. Their protest came after a report about alleged differences within the Election Commission of India (ECI) surfaced. The opposition called for Gyanesh Kumar's resignation; CJP also joined, demanding the same.

What are the demands by CJP On September 25, Abhijeet Dipke and other CJP members Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka proposed their three demands.

Gyanesh Kumar's resignation alongside criminal proceedings against the CEC.

Put the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) on hold and reinstate the January 2025 voter list.

Scrap the 2023 legislation alongside reforms to the Election Commission.

The CJP alleged that the ECI, under Gyanesh Kumar, has not been functioning in favour of the country’s interest, amid reports of differences within the poll panel and allegations over its functioning.

However, the Election Commission had dismissed claims of an internal breakdown following the alleged report. EC, in a statement, maintained that all three commissioners were in agreement on its decisions, including those related to the SIR.

Did Mumbai Police grant permission? Meanwhile, there is no clarity regarding the Friday protest in Mumbai. Previously, the Mumbai Police on X shared that "Permission has been denied because Mumbai Police is not empowered to grant permission for any gathering at Shivaji Park" in accordance with a 2013 Bombay High Court order. Police urged the applicant to look for alternate venues for the protest, citing concerns over crowd management, traffic disruption and noise levels.

Abhijeet Dipke had alleged that the permission to hold the protest was denied in an attempt to suppress the movement. He said on X that the CJP would launch "Jail Bharo Andolan" if they are denied their right to protest.

"If we are denied the right to protest, CJP will launch a Jail Bharo Andolan in Mumbai on Gandhi Jayanti," he warned.

More protests to be held? On Thursday, Dipke said that CJP protests will continue until Kumar steps down from his post. "Protests will be held in Goa, Karnataka, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand. If he does not resign, then a protest will be held at the Jantar Mantar in Delhi from October end," he said.

Dipke also demanded that the appointment of CEC should be made in a transparent manner, involving civil society.

Delhi A protest at Jantar Mantar against Gyanesh Kumar is also proposed to take place tomorrow. It has been called by social activists and student groups over issues related to the functioning of the Election Commission and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

However, Delhi Police is yet to grant permission, as per ANI.

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and the Shiv Sena (UBT) are also scheduled to take out a morcha against the Election Commission in Mumbai on October 4.

Larger opposition protest The opposition INDIA bloc is also set to intensify its protest against the Election Commission from October 2.