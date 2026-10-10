CJP's protest in Delhi: Contempt plea filed in Supreme Court over closure of DMRC metro stations

A contempt petition was filed in the Supreme Court on Saturday, alleging that the authorities are continuing with their decision to shut down metro stations and limit public transport services across Delhi in violation of the court’s order issued on Friday, LiveLaw reported.

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On Friday, the apex court directed the authorities not to impose a complete ban on transport services to manage the protest scheduled for Saturday, called by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and opposition parties against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Why was a contempt petition filed in the Supreme Court over Delhi Metro closures? ⌵ The petition alleges that authorities continued closing metro stations and limiting public transport despite the Supreme Court’s order against imposing a complete transport ban to manage the CJP protest. 2 What did the Supreme Court order about transport during the CJP protest? ⌵ On Friday, the Court directed authorities not to impose a complete ban on transport services to manage the protest scheduled for Saturday. 3 What does the contempt plea allege about Delhi Metro station closures? ⌵ It alleges that authorities continued with their decision to shut metro stations, in violation of the Court’s Friday order. 4 What was the CJP protest in Delhi about? ⌵ The protest, called by the Cockroach Janta Party and opposition parties, was against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Here's what we know about the contempt plea The plea was filed against Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan IAS, Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar IPS, and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Chairperson D Thara IAS. Filed by advocate Shailendra Mani Tripathi, the petition alleges that the officials deliberately violated the court's directions. Tripathi was also among the petitioners who sought an independent investigation into the violence during the student protests at Jantar Mantar in July.

The petitioner has claimed that officials in Delhi have closed metro stations without valid grounds and cancelled train services without justification, despite the apex court directing the authorities to allow public transport to function with appropriate regulation so that residents of the national capital were not inconvenienced.

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The plea further claims that the ongoing restrictions have severely "crippled public life" in Delhi, causing hardship to commuters.

The petitioner stated, "Notwithstanding the solemn judicial mandate and the assurance recorded before the Bench of Hon'ble the Chief Justice, the Contemnors have consciously maintained a blanket shutdown across transit corridors, persisted with unwarranted train cancellations, and failed to issue or publicize transparent traffic and transit advisories. This deliberate recalcitrance has severely crippled public life across the National Capital Territory, stranding essential travelers, and amounts to an intentional attempt to bypass and undermine the authority and majesty of this Hon'ble Court."

Metro station gates closed across Delhi, claims petitioner In the contempt plea, the petitioner argued that despite the Supreme Court’s order, metro station gates at GTB Nagar and Vishwavidyalaya were closed, with passengers allowed to exit only through manually regulated gates on Friday night.

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SC asks Centre not to completely stop trains, metro The court noted that instructions had been issued to cancel Mail and Express trains scheduled to arrive at New Delhi and Nizamuddin railway stations the following day and to close 57 Delhi Metro stations from 9 pm that evening. It observed that the "notifications are overreaching, as they impose a complete ban upon essential public transportation".

CJP gears up for protest at Jantar Mantar As the CJP gears up for a protest at Jantar Mantar on Saturday, the national capital has turned 'khaki,' with waves of barricades lining streets, news agency PTI reported. Paramilitary personnel in green and khaki uniforms, including members of the BSF and Rapid Action Force (RAF), marched alongside city police towards Parliament Street Police Station, carrying heavy rucksacks, tactical equipment and rifles.

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Warnings rang out over loudspeakers as several layers of barricades sealed off major intersections. Thousands of security personnel guarded Jantar Mantar, turning the area into a heavily fortified zone.

(with inputs from agencies)

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.