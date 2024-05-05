Claims of Indian herbs, spices high in pesticide ‘false and malicious’: FSSAI
FSSAI emphasized that India upholds some of the most stringent Maximum Residue Limits (MRLs) in the world. The authority explained that the MRLs for pesticides are established specifically for various food commodities based on thorough risk assessments.
Indian Spices Row: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has categorically denied recent media claims suggesting that it has permitted higher pesticide residue levels in herbs and spices. Labeling these reports as "false and malicious," the food safety regulator clarified its position through a press note, on May 5 as per ANI.