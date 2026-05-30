‘Claims of vishwaguru but...’: Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal hit out at PM Modi over CUET-UG exam 2026 delay

Several Opposition leaders hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, questioning the education system after the revision of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) 2026 timings following technical glitches at centres across the country on Friday.

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, noted that the delay in the CUET-UG exam comes on the heels of the ongoing NEET 'paper leak' controversy and the CBSE OSM discrepancies row.

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Also Read | CUET-UG timings changed after technical glitch causes delays at some centres

"NEET. CBSE. SSC. And today CUET. Four exams. One crore children. Not a single one conducted with honesty. Claims of 'vishwa guru,' but can't conduct even one exam in the country - Modi ji has completely ruined the entire education system," Rahul Gandhi posted on X.

He said, "The generation whose future you are destroying - that same generation will hold you accountable."

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The Congress, meanwhile, posted a video on X showing a crowd outside a CEUT exam centre. The party said, “It is now clear that conducting exams without cheating and disorder is beyond the Modi government's capability.”

"This is the failure of Narendra Modi and Dharmendra Pradhan, whose consequences are being borne by the children and their parents. The entire system has failed under the Modi government," the party added.

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Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bharadwaj highlighted a "major breach" that could occur due to the revision of CUET exam timing. He said, "Multiple reports that some technical glitch has delayed the start of CUET Exam at several centres in Delhi, Noida, Ambala, Varanasi, Bangalore, Kanpur, and others.

He asked, “If some students get access to Exam paper at 9:30 AM while others get at 11:30 AM. Does it not mean major breach?”

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AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal also took a swipe at PM Narendra Modi over disruptions in the CUET-UG 2026.

In a post on X, Kejriwal wrote, "The country needs an educated PM," while responding to a post by AAP leader Atishi highlighting difficulties faced by students at an examination centre in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi.

Former Delhi CM Atishi had reposted a message by a social media user who claimed that students at Shetala Institute of Technology in Lohta, Varanasi, were unable to begin their examination on time due to server-related issues.

Sharing the post, Atishi wrote, "CUET exam centre visuals from Varanasi. Students are being told that the server is not functioning."

According to the social media post, the examination was scheduled to begin at 9 am and conclude at 10 am, but had not started even by 10:50 am due to technical issues at the centre.

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What exactly happened? The remarks by the Opposition leaders came after reports emerged of technical glitches delaying examinations at several CUET centres across the country on Friday, triggering concerns among students and parents.

Later, the National Testing Agency (NTA) confirmed that CUET-UG 2026 faced disruptions at some centres on May 30 because of a technical glitch reported by its service provider, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

In an official statement posted on X, the NTA said the delay mainly affected candidates scheduled for the examination and clarified that the issue had originated at the vendor's end.

"M/s TCS has reported that a technical glitch at their end delayed the commencement of CUET (UG) 2026 at some centres on 30.05.2026. The issue has since been resolved, and the exam is being conducted with full compensatory time so that no candidate is disadvantaged," the agency said.

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The NTA revised the afternoon shift schedule, directing candidates to report from 2:30 pm onwards, while the examination commenced at 4 pm instead of the originally scheduled 3 pm.

The agency also stated that morning-session candidates were being provided the full duration of the examination and would be allowed to leave only after completing their papers.

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NTA expressed regret for the inconvenience caused to students and parents and said measures were being taken to prevent similar disruptions in future examinations.

India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More India News Home ‘Claims of vishwaguru but...’: Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal hit out at PM Modi over CUET-UG exam 2026 delay